2017 Poker Run Calendar

January 29 – 31
Winter Poker Run to Marathon, Marathon, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
February 23 – 26
Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

March 16 – 19
Tampa Bay Poker Run, Tampa Bay, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

May 2 – 7
19th Annual Desert Storm
Poker Run and Shootout
Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Jim Nichols (602) 578-5975
jimn@lakeracerllc.com
www.lakeracerllc.com

May 5 – 7
Tickfaw 200 Poker Run, Springfield, LA
Blood River Marina
(225) 294-3876
tickfaw200@bloodrivermarina.com
www.bloodrivermarina.com

May 12 – 19
Key West “Air, Land and Sea” Poker Run,
Key West, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

May 27
Lake St. Clair Memorial Weekend Fun Run
Lake St. Clair Powerboat Club
Chip Miller 586-413-5818
www.facebook.com/lscpowerboatclub

May 28
2016 Memorial Day Poker Run
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
Chestertown, MD
www.facebook.com/events/2092134453/

TBA
Haulin’Ass on the Pamlico
Washington, N.C.
(252) 945-0011: 252-333-5898
sbowers79@gmail.com

June 3 – 4 TBD
Smokin’ The Sound Poker Run
Biloxi, MS (228) 594-3442
www.smokinthesound.com

June 9 – 10
Jacksonville River Rally Poker Run
Jacksonville, FL
(904) 386-6845
ffprbill@comcast.com
www.jaxriverrallypokerrun.com

June 9 – 10
8th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen
Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@LakeWinnebagoFourHorsemen.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

June 11
Potomac River Poker Run
Dumfries, MD
www.timsrivershore.com

TBD
Hartwell Lake Poker Run
Anderson County, S.C.
www.clemsonmarine.us/poker-run.html

TBD
Northern Chesapeake Bay
Benefit Poker Run
Terry Swift (707) 578-3549
Joe Fairchild (717) 471-4985
info@ryanshopeorg.com
www.ryanshopeorg.com

TBD
“Running With the Dogs.”
Riverbay Poker Run
Biloxi, MS
Gary Morykwas (228) 365-7712
riverbaypokerrun@msn.com
www.riverbaypokerrun.com

June 16 – 18
Lake Cumberland Thunder Run
Justin Lucas/ Lake Cumberland
Powerboat Club (606) 425-6113
j.aquaholic@gmail.com
www.cumberlandpokerrun.com

TBD
5th Annual Sacandaga Fun Run
Mayfield, N.Y.
www.facebook.com/events/1570783249876376/

June 21 – 25
The Texas Outlaw Challenge
Houston/Clear Lake, TX
Paul Robinson
Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com
(281) 702-8744
www.texasoutlawchallenge.com

June 22 – 23
10th Annual Support Our Troops Poker Run
Lake of the Ozarks, MO
Amber Grisham
(636) 795-7940
ambermwbp@gmail.com
www.Midwestboatparty.com

June 23 – 24
Thunder on the Chesapeake
Nauti-Goose Saloon
Northeast, MD
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderonthechesapeake.com

June 23 – 25
Erie Poker Run
Erie, PA
Elite Poker Runs
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@eriepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com

July 7 – 8
Boyne Thunder Poker Run
Boyne City, MI
Hugh Conklin (231) 675-1768
mainstreet@boynecity.com
www.boynethunder.com

July TBA
Bahamas Poker Run
Grand Bahamas/Bimini
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

July 7 – 8
9th Annual F. Wayne McLeskey, Jr. Memorial
Power Boating for a Cure Poker Run
Waterside Marina, Norfolk, VA
Bob Veith (757) 672-6782
bobveith@friedenagency.com
www.mapacharity.org

July 20 – 23
Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run
Lake Lanier, Buford, GA
(641) 715-3900 ext 178720
www.piratesoflanier.com

July 15 – 16
Old Saybrook “Between The Bridges”
Powerboat Poker Run
Old Saybrook, CT
National Powerboat Association
Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312
frenzyyy@ptonline.net
www.nationalpowerboat.com

July 15 – 16
Northern Illinois Offshore Club Thunder Run
Winthrop Harbor, IL
Ron Michalek
rwvw@comcast.net
www.nioffshore.com

July 15 – 17
26th Annual Battleship Run
Seneca Lake, Himrod, NY
Rochester Offshore PB Assoc.
www.rochesteroffshore.org

July 21 – 22
10th Annual, Thunder in the City
Chesapeake City, MD
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderinthecity.com

July 21 – 22
4th Annual Lake Michigan Fun Run
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Yacht Club
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@Mediaone7.com
www.milwaukeeyc.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

July 28 – 30
Alexandria Bay
“Hall Of Fame” Poker Run
Alexandria Bay, NY
Poker Runs America/ APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

July 28 – 30
4th Annual Old Hickory Fun Run
Old Hickory, TN
Tennessee Powerboat Club
chad@tnpowerboat.com
www.tnpowerboat.com

July TBA
Bay of Quinte Poker Run
Belleville/Trenton, ON, Canada
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

July 30 TBA
Manhasset Bay Gold Cup
Port Washington, NY
National Powerboat Association
Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312
frenzyyy@ptonline.net
www.nationalpowerboat.com

August 5 – 7
CAN/AM Presidents Cup VIP Poker Run
Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

August 9 – 13
Emerald Coast Poker Run, Ft Walton, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

August 12
Borden Light Marina Poker Run Fall River, MA
Borden Light Marina
508-678-7547
bordenlightmarinaoffice@gmail.com
www.bordenlightmarina.com

August 11 – 12
1st Annual Offshore Wench
Lake Erie Islands Run
Put-In-Bay, OH
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@Mediaone7.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

August 11 – 13
WNY Poker Run (Previously Buffalo)
Buffalo, NY
Elite Poker Runs
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@eriepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com

August 12 – 13 TBA
Big Cat Poker Run
Discovery Bay, CA
Discovery Bay Lions Club
info@bigcatpokerrun.com
www.bigcatpokerrun.com

August 18 – 20
CAN/AM 1000 Islands Poker Run
Kingston, ON, Canada
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

August 25 – 26
Rock the Bay Poker Run
Nauti Goose Saloon,
Northeast, MD
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

September 2
Lake Ontario Fun Run
Toronto, ON, Canada
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

September TBA
2016 SCOPE Poker Run,
Long Beach, CA
Southern California Offshore
Powerboat Elite (S.C.O.P.E)
www.scopeinfo.com

October TBA
River Shiver, Fox Lake, IL
Northern Illinois Offshore Club
(847) 587-9677
www.nioffshore.com

October 13 – 14
Monster Bash Performance Boat Event
Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Jim Nichols (602) 578-5975
jimn@lakeracerllc.com
www.lakeracer.com

October 13 – 14
Cape Coral Poker Run
Cape Coral, FL
Poker Runs America/APRA Event
(905) 844-8218 ext 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com

November 7 – 13
23rd Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com

December 9 – 10
Toys for Tots
Jacksonville, FL

 


