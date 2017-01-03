2017 Poker Run Calendar

January 29 – 31

Winter Poker Run to Marathon, Marathon, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

February 23 – 26

Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Miami, FL

Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

March 16 – 19

Tampa Bay Poker Run, Tampa Bay, FL

Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

May 2 – 7

19th Annual Desert Storm

Poker Run and Shootout

Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Jim Nichols (602) 578-5975

jimn@lakeracerllc.com

www.lakeracerllc.com

May 5 – 7

Tickfaw 200 Poker Run, Springfield, LA

Blood River Marina

(225) 294-3876

tickfaw200@bloodrivermarina.com

www.bloodrivermarina.com

May 12 – 19

Key West “Air, Land and Sea” Poker Run,

Key West, FL

Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

May 27

Lake St. Clair Memorial Weekend Fun Run

Lake St. Clair Powerboat Club

Chip Miller 586-413-5818

www.facebook.com/lscpowerboatclub

May 28

2016 Memorial Day Poker Run

Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association

Chestertown, MD

www.facebook.com/events/2092134453/

TBA

Haulin’Ass on the Pamlico

Washington, N.C.

(252) 945-0011: 252-333-5898

sbowers79@gmail.com

June 3 – 4 TBD

Smokin’ The Sound Poker Run

Biloxi, MS (228) 594-3442

www.smokinthesound.com

June 9 – 10

Jacksonville River Rally Poker Run

Jacksonville, FL

(904) 386-6845

ffprbill@comcast.com

www.jaxriverrallypokerrun.com

June 9 – 10

8th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen

Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI

Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155

Shannon@LakeWinnebagoFourHorsemen.com

www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

June 11

Potomac River Poker Run

Dumfries, MD

www.timsrivershore.com

TBD

Hartwell Lake Poker Run

Anderson County, S.C.

www.clemsonmarine.us/poker-run.html

TBD

Northern Chesapeake Bay

Benefit Poker Run

Terry Swift (707) 578-3549

Joe Fairchild (717) 471-4985

info@ryanshopeorg.com

www.ryanshopeorg.com

TBD

“Running With the Dogs.”

Riverbay Poker Run

Biloxi, MS

Gary Morykwas (228) 365-7712

riverbaypokerrun@msn.com

www.riverbaypokerrun.com

June 16 – 18

Lake Cumberland Thunder Run

Justin Lucas/ Lake Cumberland

Powerboat Club (606) 425-6113

j.aquaholic@gmail.com

www.cumberlandpokerrun.com

TBD

5th Annual Sacandaga Fun Run

Mayfield, N.Y.

www.facebook.com/events/1570783249876376/

June 21 – 25

The Texas Outlaw Challenge

Houston/Clear Lake, TX

Paul Robinson

Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com

(281) 702-8744

www.texasoutlawchallenge.com

June 22 – 23

10th Annual Support Our Troops Poker Run

Lake of the Ozarks, MO

Amber Grisham

(636) 795-7940

ambermwbp@gmail.com

www.Midwestboatparty.com

June 23 – 24

Thunder on the Chesapeake

Nauti-Goose Saloon

Northeast, MD

Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390

www.thunderonthechesapeake.com

June 23 – 25

Erie Poker Run

Erie, PA

Elite Poker Runs

Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669

info@eriepokerruns.com

www.elitepokerruns.com

July 7 – 8

Boyne Thunder Poker Run

Boyne City, MI

Hugh Conklin (231) 675-1768

mainstreet@boynecity.com

www.boynethunder.com

July TBA

Bahamas Poker Run

Grand Bahamas/Bimini

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

July 7 – 8

9th Annual F. Wayne McLeskey, Jr. Memorial

Power Boating for a Cure Poker Run

Waterside Marina, Norfolk, VA

Bob Veith (757) 672-6782

bobveith@friedenagency.com

www.mapacharity.org