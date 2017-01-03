2017 Poker Run Calendar

January 29 – 31
Winter Poker Run to Marathon, Marathon, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
February 23 – 26
Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
March 16 – 19
Tampa Bay Poker Run, Tampa Bay, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
May 2 – 7
19th Annual Desert Storm
Poker Run and Shootout
Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Jim Nichols (602) 578-5975
jimn@lakeracerllc.com
www.lakeracerllc.com
May 5 – 7
Tickfaw 200 Poker Run, Springfield, LA
Blood River Marina
(225) 294-3876
tickfaw200@bloodrivermarina.com
www.bloodrivermarina.com
May 12 – 19
Key West “Air, Land and Sea” Poker Run,
Key West, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
May 27
Lake St. Clair Memorial Weekend Fun Run
Lake St. Clair Powerboat Club
Chip Miller 586-413-5818
www.facebook.com/lscpowerboatclub
May 28
2016 Memorial Day Poker Run
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
Chestertown, MD
www.facebook.com/events/2092134453/
TBA
Haulin’Ass on the Pamlico
Washington, N.C.
(252) 945-0011: 252-333-5898
sbowers79@gmail.com
June 3 – 4 TBD
Smokin’ The Sound Poker Run
Biloxi, MS (228) 594-3442
www.smokinthesound.com
June 9 – 10
Jacksonville River Rally Poker Run
Jacksonville, FL
(904) 386-6845
ffprbill@comcast.com
www.jaxriverrallypokerrun.com
June 9 – 10
8th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen
Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI
Shannon Radtke (920) 215-2155
Shannon@LakeWinnebagoFourHorsemen.com
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com
June 11
Potomac River Poker Run
Dumfries, MD
www.timsrivershore.com
TBD
Hartwell Lake Poker Run
Anderson County, S.C.
www.clemsonmarine.us/poker-run.html
TBD
Northern Chesapeake Bay
Benefit Poker Run
Terry Swift (707) 578-3549
Joe Fairchild (717) 471-4985
info@ryanshopeorg.com
www.ryanshopeorg.com
TBD
“Running With the Dogs.”
Riverbay Poker Run
Biloxi, MS
Gary Morykwas (228) 365-7712
riverbaypokerrun@msn.com
www.riverbaypokerrun.com
June 16 – 18
Lake Cumberland Thunder Run
Justin Lucas/ Lake Cumberland
Powerboat Club (606) 425-6113
j.aquaholic@gmail.com
www.cumberlandpokerrun.com
TBD
5th Annual Sacandaga Fun Run
Mayfield, N.Y.
www.facebook.com/events/1570783249876376/
June 21 – 25
The Texas Outlaw Challenge
Houston/Clear Lake, TX
Paul Robinson
Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com
(281) 702-8744
www.texasoutlawchallenge.com
June 22 – 23
10th Annual Support Our Troops Poker Run
Lake of the Ozarks, MO
Amber Grisham
(636) 795-7940
ambermwbp@gmail.com
www.Midwestboatparty.com
June 23 – 24
Thunder on the Chesapeake
Nauti-Goose Saloon
Northeast, MD
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderonthechesapeake.com
June 23 – 25
Erie Poker Run
Erie, PA
Elite Poker Runs
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@eriepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com
July 7 – 8
Boyne Thunder Poker Run
Boyne City, MI
Hugh Conklin (231) 675-1768
mainstreet@boynecity.com
www.boynethunder.com
July TBA
Bahamas Poker Run
Grand Bahamas/Bimini
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
July 7 – 8
9th Annual F. Wayne McLeskey, Jr. Memorial
Power Boating for a Cure Poker Run
Waterside Marina, Norfolk, VA
Bob Veith (757) 672-6782
bobveith@friedenagency.com
www.mapacharity.org