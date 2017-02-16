Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Team celebrate 10 years of collaboration at the Miami International Boat Show

The 2017 50’ Marauder AMG is inspired by the Mercedes AMG GT R

Cigarette Racing Team (www.cigaretteracing.com) and partner Mercedes-AMG unveiled their latest collaborative effort, the 50’ Marauder AMG offshore performance boat that was inspired by the stunning Mercedes-AMG GT R sportscar. The special-edition 50’ Marauder was built with carbon-fiber to help the boat shed more than 1,300 pounds. Additionally, the deck, cockpit and consoles were developed using advanced laminate analysis techniques and they are all constructed from carbon-fiber with foam coring. The engine hatch is completely carbon, manufactured with vacuum-infusion technology. The cabin and even the electrical system were designed with weight-savings in mind to maximize performance.

“Performance, perfection and passion are the values that unite Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing,” said Tobia Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes AMG GmbH. “Based on these values, eight sensational special editions have been created during our successful 10 years of collaboration and the 2017 50’ Marauder AMG presented here is a particular highlight among these. The new Edition is thus a symbol for the 10-year partnership with Cigarette Racing as well as for Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary.”

Added Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer for Daimler AMG, “The 2017 50’ Marauder AMG is a particularly striking result of our continued collaboration with the Cigarette Racing Team and a fitting tribute to honor 10 years of working together. One racing icon has inspired another and we are proud to continue to set the benchmark and seamlessly combine design and performance both on land and on the sea.”

Cigarette Racing Team CEO Skip Braver commented, “From the very beginning we were confident that Mercedes-AMG would be the perfect partner as our companies both take great pride in our triumphant racing heritage and maintain a steadfast focus on pushing the limits of performance. It is now an extremely proud moment to celebrate 10 years of working together and demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with Mercedes-AMG by unveiling our most impressive high-performance boat yet.”

The 50’ Marauder AMG is powered by twin Mercury Racing 1550/1350 QC4v engines with M8 drives. The dual-calibration engines let the operator switch power levels with the key fob. The boat’s paint and detailing were designed by Wagener and the interior seats were crafted by the AMG Performance Studio. The distinctive Green Hell Magno paint details on the boat create an instant connection to the Mercedes-AMG GT R, which is one of the most technologically advanced sportscars on the market.