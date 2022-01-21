Dates are subject to change and cancellation because of Covid-19.
Always check with promoter before making travel plans.
February 24-27
Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
March 17-20
Spring Key West Poker Run, Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
April 21-24
Tampa Bay Poker Run, Tampa Bay, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
April 20-24
Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout,
Lake Havasu City, AZ
(602) 739-4739
James@StormPokerRuns.com
www.stormpokerruns.com
May 6-8
F1 Miami Grand Prix-FPC Rally, Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
May 12-15
Orange Beach Powerboat Week,
Orange Beach, AL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
May 20-22
Charleston Harbor Poker Run
Charleston, SC
www.facebook.com/Chspokerrun/
May 27-29
Miami Beach Air Sea Show
Miami, FL
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
May 29
2022 Memorial Day Poker Run/Fun Run,
Chestertown, MD
Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association
www.cbpba.com
June 3-4
Kuttawa Cannonball Run
Kuttawa, KY
Midwest Powerboat Association
www.kuttawacannonballrun.com
June 10-15
Bahamas Poker Run
Grand Bahamas/Bimini
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
June 10-11
Hartwell Lake Poker Run
Anderson County, SC
(864) 225-6800
www.hartwelllakepokerrun.com
June 10-11
13th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI
(920) 230-3481
www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com
June 17-18
Lake Cumberland Thunder Run
Lake Cumberland Powerboat Club
(606) 425-6113
info@cumberlandpokerrun.com
www.cumberlandpokerrun.com
June 17-19
Muskegon Powerboat Weekend
Muskegon, MI
West Michigan Offshore (616) 915-3805
www.westmichiganoffshore.com
June 22-26
The Texas Outlaw Challenge
Houston/Clear Lake, TX
Paul Robinson (281) 702-8744
Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com
www.texasoutlawchallenge.com
June TBA
Erie Poker Run
Erie, PA
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@elitepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com
June 24
Support Our Troops Poker Run
Lake of the Ozarks, MO
(573) 873-2300
June TBA
Rockin the Harbor Poker Run
Northeast, MD
David Landsman (410) 365-9901
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderonthechesapeake.com
JULY TBA
Gananoque Poker Run
Gananoque, ON
Canada Poker Runs America/APRA Event (905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
July 8-9
Boyne Thunder Poker Run
Boyne City, MI
(231) 582-9009
mainstreet@boynecity.com
www.boynethunder.com
July TBA
Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run
Lake Lanier
Buford, GA
(641) 715-3900 ext. 178720
www.piratesoflanier.com
July TBA
32th Annual Battleship Run Seneca Lake
Himrod, NY
Rochester Offshore PB Association
www.rochesteroffshore.org
July 15-17
11th annual F. Wayne McLeskey Jr. Memorial Power Boating for a Cure Poker Run
Waterside Marina, Norfolk, VA
Bob Veith (757) 672-6782
bobveith@friedenagency.com
www.facebook.com/powerboatingforacurepr
July 15-17
Rock the Coast
Grand Haven, MI
West Michigan Offshore (616) 915-3805
www.westmichiganoffshore.com
July TBA
Old Hickory Fun Run
Old Hickory, TN
Tennessee Powerboat Club
www.tnpowerboat.com
July 22-24
17th Annual Thunder in the City
Chesapeake City, MD
Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390
www.thunderinthecity.com
August 6
LEOPA Thunderfest
Lake Erie Offshore Performance Association
South Bass Island, Ohio
vice@leopa.com
www.thunderfest.us
August TBA
1000 Islands Poker Run
Kingston, ON
Canada Poker Runs America/APRA Event (905) 844-8218 ext. 252
coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com
www.pokerrunsamerica.com
August 11-13
Big Cat Poker Run
Discovery Bay, CA
Discovery Bay Lions Club
info@bigcatpokerrun.com
www.bigcatpokerrun.com
August 11-15
Bahamas Summer Blast
Florida Powerboat Club
(954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
August 20
Legends of the NPBA
New York, NY
National Powerboat Association
Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312
frenzyyy@optonline.net
www.nationalpowerboat.com
August TBA
Borden Light Marina Poker Run
Fall River, MA
Borden Light Marina 508-678-7547
bordenlightmarinaoffice@gmail.com
www.bordenlightmarina.com
August TBA
Ray Nuchereno Memorial Poker Run
Buffalo, NY
Elite Poker Runs
Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669
info@elitepokerruns.com
www.elitepokerruns.com
September 9-11
Lake Cumberland Poker Run
Lake Cumberland, KY|
Lake Cumberland State Dock (270) 343-2525
www.statedock.com
September 15
10th annual Oneida Lake Chicken Wing Run
Sylvan Beach, NY
https://www.facebook.com/chickenwingrun
September 21-25
Emerald Coast Powerboat Week
Fort Walton, FL
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com
September 30-October 2
Monster Storm Poker Run
Lake Havasu City, AZ
James Nichols (602) 739-4739
james@stormpokerruns.com
November 8-14
30th Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run
Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414
jackie@flpowerboat.com
www.flpowerboat.com