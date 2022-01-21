Dates are subject to change and cancellation because of Covid-19.

Always check with promoter before making travel plans.

February 24-27

Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Miami, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

March 17-20

Spring Key West Poker Run, Miami, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

April 21-24

Tampa Bay Poker Run, Tampa Bay, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

April 20-24

Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout,

Lake Havasu City, AZ

(602) 739-4739

James@StormPokerRuns.com

www.stormpokerruns.com

May 6-8

F1 Miami Grand Prix-FPC Rally, Miami, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

May 12-15

Orange Beach Powerboat Week,

Orange Beach, AL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

May 20-22

Charleston Harbor Poker Run

Charleston, SC

www.facebook.com/Chspokerrun/

May 27-29

Miami Beach Air Sea Show

Miami, FL

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

May 29

2022 Memorial Day Poker Run/Fun Run,

Chestertown, MD

Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Association

www.cbpba.com

June 3-4

Kuttawa Cannonball Run

Kuttawa, KY

Midwest Powerboat Association

www.kuttawacannonballrun.com

June 10-15

Bahamas Poker Run

Grand Bahamas/Bimini

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

June 10-11

Hartwell Lake Poker Run

Anderson County, SC

(864) 225-6800

www.hartwelllakepokerrun.com

June 10-11

13th Annual Lake Winnebago Four Horsemen Poker Run, Oshkosh, WI

(920) 230-3481

www.lakewinnebagofourhorsemen.com

June 17-18

Lake Cumberland Thunder Run

Lake Cumberland Powerboat Club

(606) 425-6113

info@cumberlandpokerrun.com

www.cumberlandpokerrun.com

June 17-19

Muskegon Powerboat Weekend

Muskegon, MI

West Michigan Offshore (616) 915-3805

www.westmichiganoffshore.com

June 22-26

The Texas Outlaw Challenge

Houston/Clear Lake, TX

Paul Robinson (281) 702-8744

Paul@TexasOutlawChallenge.com

www.texasoutlawchallenge.com

June TBA

Erie Poker Run

Erie, PA

Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669

info@elitepokerruns.com

www.elitepokerruns.com

June 24

Support Our Troops Poker Run

Lake of the Ozarks, MO

(573) 873-2300

June TBA

Rockin the Harbor Poker Run

Northeast, MD

David Landsman (410) 365-9901

Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390

www.thunderonthechesapeake.com

JULY TBA

Gananoque Poker Run

Gananoque, ON

Canada Poker Runs America/APRA Event (905) 844-8218 ext. 252

coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com

www.pokerrunsamerica.com

July 8-9

Boyne Thunder Poker Run

Boyne City, MI

(231) 582-9009

mainstreet@boynecity.com

www.boynethunder.com

July TBA

Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run

Lake Lanier

Buford, GA

(641) 715-3900 ext. 178720

www.piratesoflanier.com

July TBA

32th Annual Battleship Run Seneca Lake

Himrod, NY

Rochester Offshore PB Association

www.rochesteroffshore.org

July 15-17

11th annual F. Wayne McLeskey Jr. Memorial Power Boating for a Cure Poker Run

Waterside Marina, Norfolk, VA

Bob Veith (757) 672-6782

bobveith@friedenagency.com

www.facebook.com/powerboatingforacurepr

July 15-17

Rock the Coast

Grand Haven, MI

West Michigan Offshore (616) 915-3805

www.westmichiganoffshore.com

July TBA

Old Hickory Fun Run

Old Hickory, TN

Tennessee Powerboat Club

www.tnpowerboat.com

July 22-24

17th Annual Thunder in the City

Chesapeake City, MD

Victor DiMarco (302) 218-7390

www.thunderinthecity.com

August 6

LEOPA Thunderfest

Lake Erie Offshore Performance Association

South Bass Island, Ohio

vice@leopa.com

www.thunderfest.us

August TBA

1000 Islands Poker Run

Kingston, ON

Canada Poker Runs America/APRA Event (905) 844-8218 ext. 252

coordinator@pokerrunsamerica.com

www.pokerrunsamerica.com

August 11-13

Big Cat Poker Run

Discovery Bay, CA

Discovery Bay Lions Club

info@bigcatpokerrun.com

www.bigcatpokerrun.com

August 11-15

Bahamas Summer Blast

Florida Powerboat Club

(954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

August 20

Legends of the NPBA

New York, NY

National Powerboat Association

Bill Frenz (203) 532-1312

frenzyyy@optonline.net

www.nationalpowerboat.com

August TBA

Borden Light Marina Poker Run

Fall River, MA

Borden Light Marina 508-678-7547

bordenlightmarinaoffice@gmail.com

www.bordenlightmarina.com

August TBA

Ray Nuchereno Memorial Poker Run

Buffalo, NY

Elite Poker Runs

Tony Scioli (716) 510-9669

info@elitepokerruns.com

www.elitepokerruns.com

September 9-11

Lake Cumberland Poker Run

Lake Cumberland, KY|

Lake Cumberland State Dock (270) 343-2525

www.statedock.com

September 15

10th annual Oneida Lake Chicken Wing Run

Sylvan Beach, NY

https://www.facebook.com/chickenwingrun

September 21-25

Emerald Coast Powerboat Week

Fort Walton, FL

Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com

September 30-October 2

Monster Storm Poker Run

Lake Havasu City, AZ

James Nichols (602) 739-4739

james@stormpokerruns.com

November 8-14

30th Annual Key West Offshore Poker Run

Florida Powerboat Club (954) 545-1414

jackie@flpowerboat.com

www.flpowerboat.com