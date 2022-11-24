2023 Race Schedules

Race World Offshore (https://raceworldoffshore.com/)
Inaugural 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix
Marathon, FL
April 28th – 30th, 2023
Clearwater TBA
Key West TBA
APBA
Florida Vintage Raceboat Club Fall Regatta
Tavares, FL
Mar 17-19, 2023
Tentative
2023 Moses Lake Spring Regatta
Marysville, WA
Fri Apr 21-23, 2023
Tentative
13th Annual Thunder on Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach , FL
Sat May 20-21, 2023
Tentative
38th Annual P1 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix
Sarasota, FL
Sat Jul 1-2, 2023
Tentative
Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta
Entiat, WA
Sat Jul 22-23, 2023
Tentative
Bash on the Bay
Leonardtown, MD
Fri Jul 28-30, 2023
Tentative
Mercury Racing MidWest Challenge
Sheboygan, WI
Sat Aug 12-3, 2023
Tentative
3rd Annual P1 St Petersburg Grand prix
Apopka, FL
Sat Sep 2-3, 2023
Tentative
San Diego Bayfair
San Diego, CA
Fri Sep 8-10, 2023
Tentative
7th Annual Frank Hansen Memorial Regatta
SeaTac, WA
Sat Sep 9-10, 2023
Tentative
Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta
Wolfeboro, NH
Fri Sep 15-16, 2023
Tentative
5 to the 5 Madison Vintage Thunder
Madison, IN
Sat Sep 16-17, 2023
Tentative
Delaware outboard icemaker Regatta
Delaware, OH
Sat Sep 30-Oct 1, 2023
Tentative
Orange Cup Regatta
Lakeland, FL
Sat Oct 21-22, 2023
Tentative
OPA
Loto Powerfest
June 6-3, 2023
Point Pleasant Grand Prix
June 9-11, 2023
East Lake GP
July 7-9, 2023
Saint Clair River Classic
July 28-30, 2023
Michigan City
August 4-6, 2023
Ocean City
August 18-20, 2023
Morehead City
Sept 8-10, 2023
Fort Myers OR TBA
Oct 6-8, 2023
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov 17-20, 2023