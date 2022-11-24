2023 Race Schedules

Race World Offshore (https://raceworldoffshore.com/)

Inaugural 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix
Marathon, FL
April 28th – 30th, 2023

Clearwater TBA

Key West TBA

APBA (www.apba.org)

Florida Vintage Raceboat Club Fall Regatta
Tavares, FL
Mar 17-19, 2023
Tentative

2023 Moses Lake Spring Regatta
Marysville, WA
Fri Apr 21-23, 2023
Tentative

13th Annual Thunder on Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach , FL
Sat May 20-21, 2023
Tentative

38th Annual P1 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix
Sarasota, FL
Sat Jul 1-2, 2023
Tentative

Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta
Entiat, WA
Sat Jul 22-23, 2023
Tentative

Bash on the Bay
Leonardtown, MD
Fri Jul 28-30, 2023
Tentative

Mercury Racing MidWest Challenge
Sheboygan, WI
Sat Aug 12-3, 2023
Tentative

3rd Annual P1 St Petersburg Grand prix
Apopka, FL
Sat Sep 2-3, 2023
Tentative

San Diego Bayfair
San Diego, CA
Fri Sep 8-10, 2023
Tentative

7th Annual Frank Hansen Memorial Regatta
SeaTac, WA
Sat Sep 9-10, 2023
Tentative

Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta
Wolfeboro, NH
Fri Sep 15-16, 2023
Tentative

5 to the 5 Madison Vintage Thunder
Madison, IN
Sat Sep 16-17, 2023
Tentative

Delaware outboard icemaker Regatta
Delaware, OH
Sat Sep 30-Oct 1, 2023
Tentative

Orange Cup Regatta
Lakeland, FL
Sat Oct 21-22, 2023
Tentative

OPA (oparacing.org)

Loto Powerfest
June 6-3, 2023

Point Pleasant Grand Prix
June 9-11, 2023

East Lake GP
July 7-9, 2023

Saint Clair River Classic
July 28-30, 2023

Michigan City
August 4-6, 2023

Ocean City
August 18-20, 2023

Morehead City
Sept 8-10, 2023

Fort Myers OR TBA
Oct 6-8, 2023

Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov 17-20, 2023

Poker Runs America is North America premiere promoter of poker runs.

