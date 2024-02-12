2024 Miami International Boat Show Guide

By Gregg Mansfield

When the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show takes to the water, there will be no shortage of new high-performance boats.

Builders are rolling out new models and freshening up older ones in anticipation of the 100,000 attendees expected for the show, February 14-18, 2024



Organized by Informa Markets and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the Miami International Boat Show takes place at six locations around Miami. The performance crowd can be found at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Herald Plaza in downtown Miami. When the sun goes down, the parties start with boat and engine manufacturers tossing parties around the famous South Beach.

“The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show isn’t just an event; it’s a testament to the passion and innovation driving the boating industry,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, which produces the boat show, in a statement.

For anyone attending the show for the first time, it’s highly recommended to use the complimentary shuttles service or water taxis to move between the venues. Miami traffic is legendary and it’s even worse when the Miami International Boat Show is in town.

If you can’t make it to Miami, here’s some of what you missed.

Formula Boats

After unveiling a scale model of its new 457 Center Console at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, boaters will get the chance to see the real deal in person.

Formula is introducing the 457 Sport (45’7” LOA, 13’9” beam) in Miami and will follow it up later this year with the 457 Fish. The center console is the follow up to the 387 Center Console, which Formula introduced in 2022.

Formula added a second row of seating in the cockpit and will offer a wet bar or a bait prep station, depending on what version a buyer selects. In addition to a refrigerator in the cockpit, there is a large electric pullout cooler with a split lid.

The cabin below boasts 6-foot-6 headroom and with the extra room the 45-foot boat provides, Formula included a head with a separate stand-up shower.

The 457 Center Console utilizes the FAS3Tech stepped-hull running surface and triple Mercury Marine 600 Verado outboards is the only power option for the new center console.

Fountain Powerboats

North Carolina builder Fountain Powerboats is expected to unleash its flagship performance center console, the 43 SCX, featuring an all-new dash and a futuristic hardtop.

Based on the Fountain’s proven stepped-hull design, the 43 SCX (43’ LOA, 12’3” beam) is at home offshore or on big lakes. Fountain offers the center console with quad Mercury Racing 400R or 500R outboards.

The 43 SCX comes loaded with standard features including a sound system with five amplifiers and 24 speakers, a ShadowCaster computerized lighting system and a cockpit bow table that raises and lowers with the touch of a button. Options include dual-row bolsters, a cockpit galley, SeaKeeper gyrostabilizer and a generator.

Below, the cabin has a queen-size berth and an enclosed head. Thanks to a 6,000 BTU heater/air conditioner, the 43 SCX can be enjoyed year-round.

Buyers can customize their new 43 SCX Fountain with 17 gel and paint color options, as well as six optional graphics packages.

Mystic Powerboats

Mystic Powerboats owner John Cosker will be showing the Next Generation C4000 (43’10” LOA, 10’11” beam) outboard catamaran that is fully redesigned. Improvements include a new restyled deck, larger cockpit, and more storage for a full day on the water.

The G2 C4000 has a chemically strengthened laminated glass windshield for better optics and scratch resistance. Mystic kept the walkout rear cockpit arrangement for easier water access. This G2 C4000 built its reputation on rough-water capabilities and performance. Equipped with twin Mercury Racing 500R outboards, the catamaran cruises at 80 mph with a 300-mile range thanks to a 200-gallon fuel tank.

American Marine Performance

No brand is more excited to be in the Miami show than American Marine Performance, which is set to showcase its new AMP 37XPR catamaran. The catamaran and the AMP 34XPR, set to come out later in 2024, are a strategic partnership with Smart Performance Marine.

The AMP Cats will feature an asymmetrical hull design and a patented “variable speed running surface” that consists of three distinct surfaces for optimum performance at any speed.

Additionally, the hulls feature a high-compression tunnel wing and a specially designed bracket rigged with a patented manually adjustable mechanism.

The Florida builder will also be showcasing its AMP 333 center console, which was a popular model during the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. AMP is busy working on its AMP 433 that will debut later this year.

Marine Technology Inc.

It’s worth a stop by the Marine Technology Inc. booth inside the Miami Beach Convention Center to check out its new sterndrive-powered 482 catamaran.

The reimagined model is part of a slate of models the Wentzville, Missouri, builder will have in the convention center and models available for testing at Haulover Marina Center. Among the models MTI plans to showcase is a 440X catamaran and 42’ and 50’ center consoles.

The 482 catamaran is based on the company’s popular 480 and cockpit seating for eight but the seating can be customized to a buyer’s preference.

When stopping by the booth be sure to congratulate Taylor Scism, who was recently named MTI’s new vice president. She previously (and will continue to) handle customer relations for the family-run business.

Glasstream Powerboats



For the first time, Glasstream Powerboats will have its full GSX Powerboats’ center-console line on display at the Miami International Boat Show. The Dothan, Ala., builder’s display in the Miami Beach Convention Center includes the GSX 28, GSX 32 LS, GSX 32 SCX and the GSX 36.

The flagship GSX 36 and GSX 32 will have twin Mercury Racing 500R outboards, while Glasstream is putting a pair of 225-hp Mercury Marine outboards on its 28-foot model.

Glasstream announced the new line in July 2023 with the goal of providing a “fresh new look and twist” to center-console models.

Around the Docks

Contrary to public reports, Donzi Marine won’t have a display at the Miami International Boat Show after Craig Barrie left the company. Production of the legendary brand is being moved back into the Fountain factory in Washington, N.C., said Jeff Harris, Fountain Powerboats’ chief operating officer.

Cigarette Racing is slated to have a major presence once again at the Miami Beach Convention Center. What specific models the Miami area builder will showcase is still up in the air, but buyers will be able to check out the new Cigarette 52 Thunder, which made its debut in summer 2023.

Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats will be at its usual spot in the Miami Beach Convention Center and has plans to unveil a “concept model” to start the show. In addition to the concept model, boaters can check out a pair of 400 Sport models. The Florida builder will have one inside the show and the other part of an in-water display.