2024 Race CALENDAR

Dates and venues are subject to change or cancellation.

Check with promoter before making travel plans.

Race World Offshore

www.raceworldoffshore.com

April 26-28

7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix

Marathon, Fla.

June 7-9

Ocean City Grand Prix

Ocean City, Md.

September 27-29

Clearwater Nationals

Clearwater, Fla.

November 3-10

Key West Offshore World Championship

Key West, Fla.

Powerboat P1/Class 1

www.p1offshore.com

May 17-19

Thunder on Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach, Fla.

May 31-June 2

Shootout Offshore

Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

August 9-11

Sheboygan Powerboat P1 Grand Prix

Sheboygan, Wis.

September 13-15

Sarasota Powerboat P1 Grand Prix

Sarasota, Fla.

October 18-20

St. Petersburg Powerboat P1 Grand Prix

St. Petersburg, Fla.

Offshore Powerboat Association

www.oparacing.com

June 21-23

Atlantic City Grand Prix

Atlantic City, N.J.

July 12-14

Eastlake-Willoughby Grand Prix

Eastlake, Ohio

July 26-28

St. Clair River Classic

St. Clair, Mich.

August 2-4

Grand Lakes Grand Prix

Michigan City, Mich.

September 13-15

Miami Grand Prix

Miami, Fla.

October 10-12

Roar Offshore-OPA National Championships

Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

November 14-17

Englewood Beach Waterfest-OPA World Championships

Englewood, Fla.

APBA Offshore National Championship Series

www.apba.org

Ocean Cup

www.oceancup.com

April 24-28

Marathon to Key West

Marathon, Fla.

June 6-8

Gateway Marathon

Palm Beach, Fla.

September 12-15

SS Sapona Challenge

Miami, Fla.

October 2-6

Pacific Rum Run

Huntington Beach, CA

