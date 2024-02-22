2024 Race CALENDAR

By
Moe Basha

Dates and venues are subject to change or cancellation.
Check with promoter before making travel plans.

 

Race World Offshore
www.raceworldoffshore.com

April 26-28
7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix
Marathon, Fla.

June 7-9
Ocean City Grand Prix
Ocean City, Md.

September 27-29
Clearwater Nationals
Clearwater, Fla.

November 3-10
Key West Offshore World Championship
Key West, Fla.

 

 

Powerboat P1/Class 1
www.p1offshore.com

May 17-19
Thunder on Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, Fla.

May 31-June 2
Shootout Offshore
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

August 9-11
Sheboygan Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
Sheboygan, Wis.

September 13-15
Sarasota Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
Sarasota, Fla.

October 18-20
St. Petersburg Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
St. Petersburg, Fla. 

 

 

Offshore Powerboat Association
www.oparacing.com

June 21-23
Atlantic City Grand Prix
Atlantic City, N.J.

July 12-14
Eastlake-Willoughby Grand Prix
Eastlake, Ohio

July 26-28
St. Clair River Classic
St. Clair, Mich.

August 2-4
Grand Lakes Grand Prix
Michigan City, Mich.

September 13-15
Miami Grand Prix
Miami, Fla.

October 10-12
Roar Offshore-OPA National Championships
Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

November 14-17
Englewood Beach Waterfest-OPA World Championships
Englewood, Fla.

 

 

APBA Offshore National Championship Series
www.apba.org

April 26-28
7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix
Marathon, Fla.

May 17-19
Thunder on Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, Fla.

May 31-June 2
Shootout Offshore
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

June 7-9
Ocean City Grand Prix
Ocean City, Md.

August 9-11
Sheboygan Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
Sheboygan, Wis.

September 13-15
Sarasota Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
Sarasota, Fla.

September 27-29
Clearwater Nationals
Clearwater, Fla.

October 18-20
St. Petersburg Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
St. Petersburg, Fla. 

 

 

Ocean Cup
www.oceancup.com

April 24-28
Marathon to Key West
Marathon, Fla.

June 6-8
Gateway Marathon
Palm Beach, Fla.

September 12-15
SS Sapona Challenge
Miami, Fla.

October 2-6
Pacific Rum Run
Huntington Beach, CA

 

 

