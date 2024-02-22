2024 Race CALENDAR

Dates and venues are subject to change or cancellation.
Race World Offshore
www.raceworldoffshore.com
April 26-28
7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix
Marathon, Fla.
June 7-9
Ocean City Grand Prix
Ocean City, Md.
September 27-29
Clearwater Nationals
Clearwater, Fla.
November 3-10
Key West Offshore World Championship
Key West, Fla.
Powerboat P1/Class 1
www.p1offshore.com
May 17-19
Thunder on Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, Fla.
May 31-June 2
Shootout Offshore
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
August 9-11
Sheboygan Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
Sheboygan, Wis.
September 13-15
Sarasota Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
Sarasota, Fla.
October 18-20
St. Petersburg Powerboat P1 Grand Prix
St. Petersburg, Fla.
Offshore Powerboat Association
www.oparacing.com
June 21-23
Atlantic City Grand Prix
Atlantic City, N.J.
July 12-14
Eastlake-Willoughby Grand Prix
Eastlake, Ohio
July 26-28
St. Clair River Classic
St. Clair, Mich.
August 2-4
Grand Lakes Grand Prix
Michigan City, Mich.
September 13-15
Miami Grand Prix
Miami, Fla.
October 10-12
Roar Offshore-OPA National Championships
Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
November 14-17
Englewood Beach Waterfest-OPA World Championships
Englewood, Fla.
APBA Offshore National Championship Series
www.apba.org
Ocean Cup
www.oceancup.com
April 24-28
Marathon to Key West
Marathon, Fla.
June 6-8
Gateway Marathon
Palm Beach, Fla.
September 12-15
SS Sapona Challenge
Miami, Fla.
October 2-6
Pacific Rum Run
Huntington Beach, CA