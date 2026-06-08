40th Annual 1000 Islands Kingston Poker Run – 2026

The 1000 Islands is one of the World’s first Poker Runs America sanctioned events, and today, it enters its 40th consecutive year, August 7-9, 2026. (The official Poker Run is always on Saturday).

With more than 40,000 spectators lining the shores of the St. Lawrence River to catch a glimpse of the most powerful and colourful boats in the World!

Poker Runs America’s Kingston 1000 Islands Poker Run will once again host “Electric Avenue” – a spectacular display of the latest EV technology including automobiles, boats, and accessories on Ontario Street in front of Confederation Basin.

Highlights of past “Electric Avenue” displays were the latest Avator outboard motors from Mercury Marine; BMW Kingston displayed their EV automobiles; Kingston Hyundai, Carlofts.ca Ford Lightening, Voltari Performance Boats and some of the Kingston boat dealers also exhibited the latest in marine EV technology.

The 1000 Islands region truly is a boater’s paradise! The City of Kingston, Ontario has played host to PRA’s 1000 Islands Poker Run for many years and has always proved to be a fantastic host city for this all-star event that attracts thousands of spectators and some of the fastest boats in the world. This is one of the most anticipated events for both participants and spectators! More than 80 performance boats will dock in Kingston’s Confederation Basin Marina for public display Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. View the boats up close on Friday afternoon until 10 pm on the docks or catch the downtown street boat display and exhibits in the park.

The Jumbo movie screen will be on Ontario street in front of City Hall on both Friday and Saturday nights starting at Dusk showcasing poker run highlights from the day.

Watch (and hear) the boats Saturday, August 8th at 10 am for the official poker run start or catch them upon their return to Kingston at approximately 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm. You can also view the boats from the water along the poker run route and card stops.

Saturday at 8:30pm you can be part of the poker run card unveiling on Ontario Street as the teams find out who has the best poker hand and declared the King/Queen of 1000 Islands.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

Click here 2026 Kingston entry form