American Marine Performance Announces Two New Dealer Partnerships

CMC Boat Group Expands AMP Representation Across Florida’s East Coast and the Keys; Wally Castro Marine to Represent Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

American Marine Performance (AMP) is excited to announce two new dealer partnerships that significantly expand the company’s sales and customer support network throughout Florida and the Caribbean.

CMC Boat Group, a partnership between Scot Conrad of SLT Marine and Wally Castro Marine, has joined the AMP dealer network and will represent American Marine Performance throughout the entire East Coast of Florida, including the Florida Keys. CMC Boat Group maintains a presence in Fort Lauderdale as well as an office at Grove Harbour Marina, providing AMP customers with convenient access to an experienced marine sales organization in one of the most important boating markets in the world.

AMP is also proudto welcome Wally Castro Marine as its authorized dealer representing Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Wally Castro Marine brings extensive experience in the high-performance marine industry, a strong reputation throughout the region, and longstanding relationships within the Caribbean boating community.

“Expanding our dealer network with the right partners is an important part of AMP’s continued growth,” said Arthur Fusco, President of American Marine Performance. “Scot Conrad and Wally Castro bring tremendous experience, relationships, and knowledge of the performance boating market. Just as important, they share our commitment to taking care of the customer before, during, and long after the sale. We are extremely proud to have them representing the AMP brand.”

Walter Braithwaite, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for AMP says, “CMC Boat Group gives us strong representation throughout Florida’s East Coast and the Keys, while Wally Castro Marine provides AMP with an established and respected presence throughout Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. We are very excited about what we can accomplish together.”

The addition of CMC Boat Group and Wally Castro Marine represents another major step in AMP’s strategic dealer expansion. Customers throughout these territories will now have increased access to AMP’s growing lineup of high-performance center consoles and catamarans, backed by knowledgeable local sales representation and direct factory support.

American Marine Performance proudly welcomes CMC Boat Group, and Wally Castro Marine to the AMP family.

About American Marine Performance

American Marine Performance designs and manufactures premium high-performance boats in Pompano Beach, Florida. AMP combines advanced construction technology, innovative design, luxury appointments, and serious offshore performance to produce boats for owners who refuse to compromise.

For additional information, visit www.americanmarineperformance.com.