American Marine Performance expands dealer network

American Marine Performance (AMP) is proud to announce Coty Marine as the newest addition to its growing authorized dealer network.

The partnership represents another important step in AMP’s continued expansion as the company increases its presence, strengthens customer support, and brings its rapidly growing lineup of high-performance center consoles and catamarans to more boaters.

Coty Marine brings valuable marine sales experience, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to providing the level of service and support AMP customers expect.

“We are very selective about the dealers we bring into the AMP family,” said Arthur Fussco, President of American Marine Performance. “Coty Marine understands the performance-boating customer and shares our commitment to quality, service, and building long-term relationships. We are excited to have them representing the AMP brand.”

Walter Braithwaite, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for AMP, added: “AMP continues to grow at an incredible pace, and adding strong dealer partners is a major part of that growth. Coty Marine gives us another experienced organization representing our products and helping customers become part of the AMP-Life. We’re looking forward to a very successful partnership.”

Rich Coty of Coty Marine said: “We are extremely excited to become part of the AMP dealer network. AMP is bringing some of the most exciting new products to the performance-boat market, and the combination of innovative design, outstanding performance, luxury, and craftsmanship makes this a brand we are proud to represent. We believe our customers are going to be very impressed with what AMP has to offer.”

Coty Marine will represent AMP’s expanding performance lineup, including the all-new AMP 34S, AMP 34XS, AMP 35 Cat, AMP 41 Cat, and flagship AMP 433.

The latest AMP models showcase the company’s continued focus on advanced construction, high-performance hull design, luxury appointments, innovative layouts, and distinctive styling. The new AMP 34S and 34XS bring fresh designs and increased versatility to the center-console lineup, while the 35 Cat and 41 Cat deliver the offshore performance and handling expected from the AMP brand.

From family boating and luxury cruising to poker runs and serious offshore performance, AMP is building a diverse lineup designed for customers who refuse to compromise.

The addition of Coty Marine further strengthens AMP’s dealer network and provides customers with experienced local representation backed by direct factory support.

American Marine Performance proudly welcomes Coty Marine to the AMP family.

About American Marine Performance

American Marine Performance designs and manufactures premium high-performance boats in Pompano Beach, Florida. AMP combines advanced construction technology, innovative design, luxury, craftsmanship, and serious offshore performance to create boats for owners who demand more from their time on the water.

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