American Marine Performance Partners for New Cat Line

American Marine Performance continues to make a splash in the performance-boating industry.

The Pompano Beach, Fla., builder announced a strategic partnership with Smart Performance Marine to build a line of high-performance catamarans. The first two models are the AMP 34XPR and the AMP 37XPR with the latter making its debut in-water at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show.

American Marine Performance owner Arthur Fusco and Chris Schoenbohm, owner of Smart Performance Marine have decades of experience building and rigging boats.

“This collaboration between American Marine Performance and Smart Performance Marine is a great move for both companies,” said Walt Braithwaite, AMP’s vice president of sales and marketing, in a press release. “It brings together the expertise and innovation of two industry leaders, setting the stage for an exciting future in high-performance pleasure cats.”

Schoenbohm, who has a racing background with designing and building, focused on improving the driving experience for high-end, widebody outboard catamarans. Braithwaite said the AMP Cats will feature an asymmetrical hull design and a patented “variable speed running surface” that consists of three distinct surfaces for optimum performance at any speed.

Additionally, the hulls feature a high-compression tunnel wing and a specially designed bracket rigged with a patented manually adjustable mechanism.

Schoenbohm said the boats will be built using cutting-edge materials and techniques and old-fashioned, hands-on craftsmanship for strong but lightweight hulls. The catamarans will feature high-end paint jobs and interiors reflective of the new brand.

1 of 3

The catamarans are offered with twin Mercury Racing 500R outboards.

With the AMP 34XPR and the AMP 37XPR making its debut this year, additional models are planned for 2025 including a new Cat center console. The models will join American Marine Performance’s lineup that includes the AMP 333 SC and the upcoming AMP 433 SC.

Before moving to the United States, Fusco owned a Brazilian boat company that offered 11 models up to 54 feet. In 2019, he launched the South Florida-based ARTH Boats, which was rebranded in 2023 to American Marine Performance (AMP).

While there are already a few established players in the high-performance catamaran market, both Fusco and Schoenbohm are confident the AMP 34XPR and AMP 37XPR will stand out.

“We are excited about this exclusive partnership with AMP,” Schoenbohm said. “They bring in the elements of high-dollar paint and interiors to the partnership, branding the boats to a whole new level.”

American Marine Performance

(954) 852-5252

www.americanmarineperformance.com