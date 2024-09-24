AMP a Step Closer to Launching Flagship Center Console

American Marine Performance (AMP) is one step closer to completing its next flagship model, the highly anticipated AMP 433.

The first hull and deck of the AMP 433 was pulled from the mold last week with the Florida builder anticipating the center console with make its official debut at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show. This 43-foot V-bottom features a 12-foot beam and 5-1/2-feet of freeboard, joining the lone AMP 333 center console in the lineup.

“All of us at AMP are super excited about bringing this boat to market. You can feel the buzz throughout our building, and the pride and love going into this boat,” said Walt Braithwaite, vice president of AMP, in a statement. “The design and lines on this vessel are extraordinary and the boat screams of luxury. We are striving to be the best in the industry, and I believe the industry will be impressed with our new flagship.”

American Marine Performance will offer the AMP 433 with either quad or quint Mercury Racing engines. Preliminary renderings show two rows of seating under the hardtop, bow seating, a lounger in front of the console and a bench on the transom.

In addition to the AMP 433, the company is already working on expanding its lineup with another new center console to be introduced between the AMP 333 and 433 models. In addition to the center console models, AMP paired with Smart Performance Marine to offer the 34 XPR and 37 XPR catamarans.