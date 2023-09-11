Precision Timing

Boaters looking to add a new timepiece to their collection should consider Breitling’s latest collaborations with Deus Ex Machina and Triumph Motorcycles.

After two sold out limited editions, Breitling joined forces with the Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina for a third installment of the Top Time Deues, which is set to become part of Breitling’s core collection.

According to Breitling, the new piece presents a monochromatic departure from its colorful predecessors, with a black dial contrasted by its white triple-register subdials and tachymeter scale. It works on either a black racing-themed calfskin leather strap or a mesh metal bracelet. Color touches include red on the outer dial and on the centerpiece chrono hand that is shaped like a lightning bolt.

Breitling is also partnering with British Triumph for the Top Time Triumph, an updated version of the watch the brands released in 2022. Last year’s collection included a Breitling Speed Twin Limited Edition bike and a duo of Top Time Triumph watches that was limited to 270 numbered watch owners for motorcycle owners and fans.

This year’s version has a refined mechanism that is now visible through a new open-caseback design. The dial features a twin-register display with speed-measuring tachymeter scale, and the Breitling and Triumph logos at 12 and 6 o’clock. Its ice blue color pairs with a choice of black racing-themed calfskin leather strap or mesh metal bracelet.

All of the collaborations will feature the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, which was introduced in 2009. The Caliber 01 is equipped with a column-wheel system and a vertical clutch that provides precise and smooth operation. The movement holds its power for approximately 70 hours (versus 38 to 48 hours for non-manufactures). The design allows for easy cleaning and servicing by giving access to specific caliber areas without the need for a full disassembly.

Breitling is so confident in the quality of its watches it offers a five-year warranty.

The watches start at $6,250.

www.breitling.com