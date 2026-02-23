Cigarette South Florida’s Rapid Growth

Cigarette South Florida is growing up fast.

Coming up on its one-year anniversary, the Fort Lauderdale dealership has been quickly expanding to keep up with customer growth. The recent expansion includes opening up an office in Grove Harbour Marina and another office in Puerto Rico.

“It’s been growing very fast and the response has been great,” said Brittany Dunn-Chrisco, who handles sales and marketing for Cigarette South Florida. “We’re building a really great group of clients.”

Dunn-Chrisco said Cigarette South Florida does more than boat sales. The dealership offers climate-controlled storage and full concierge services for its clients. Embedded within the SLT Collection in Fort Lauderdale, the dealership was founded by Scot Conrad and Wally Castro. (Conrad founded the SLT Collection.) They added satellite offices at Miami’s Grove Harbour and in Puerto Rico.

Where Cigarette South Florida will diverge from other dealerships is a focus on social events. Dunn-Chrisco said for the Palm Beach Boat Show in March, Cigarette South Florida will host a cocktail hour only for women.

“We’re going to start having more events, more cocktail hours,” Dunn-Chrisco said. “We’re starting to incorporate some of the car clubs. We are participating in supercar Saturdays. Now we will have a boat on display at the Hard Rock Casino in Fort Lauderdale. And then we’re planning a Cigarette owners run to the Florida Keys.”

Cigarette South Florida had a large presence in the Cigarette Racing booth at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, further cementing the dealer’s relationship with the Opa-locka builder. The booth featured a mix of center consoles and offshore boats.

Dunn-Chrisco said Cigarette South Florida is in the process of building its poker run schedule, and to follow the dealership’s social media channels for announcements.

“We want everybody to be involved, whether you own a Cigarette or you just want to know more about the brand,” she said. “Everybody’s welcome.”