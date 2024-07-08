Concept Boats Announces Flagship Center Console

Concept Boats plans to debut a 53-foot luxury center console in 2025, the largest model ever offered by the Florida builder.

The all-new Concept 5300 will appeal to well-heeled buyers looking for a sleek design and a boat loaded with luxury features. The 5300 Open Deck Series offers two firsts for Concept Boats—the longest (53’ LOA) and widest (14’ beam).

Concept is offering the 5300 with power packages from Mercury Racing up to 3,000 horsepower. Buyers can choose between quad or quint Mercury Racing 600R outboards, quad or quint Mercury Racing 500R outboards or sextuple Mercury Racing 500R outboards. The model has an 800-gallon fuel capacity.

To keep tabs on the Mercury Racing outboards, Concept is offering triple Garmin 27” screens, Mercury Marine VesselView and push-button switches for a clean and modern helm.

Under the hardtop, Concept Boats plans to offer a first-row bench with seating for five people and a U-shaped couch with a hydraulic table for the second row. Concept says the area under the hardtop can accommodate up to 10 people.

Concept is creating a large area aft for entertaining that includes a bar customizable with a grill, sink, two refrigerators or a cooler. The area includes counter space and multiple cupholders, as well as a retractable bow shade to make the day on the water more enjoyable.

In the bow, plans for the Concept 5300 include a forward-facing lounger and seating in the bow that can transform into a sun pad with a table.

Founded in 1986, the Miami builder has been meticulously updating its center console lineup that spans from 23 feet to 44 feet before the Concept 5300 is introduced in summer 2025. Concept’s 39’ model is currently being redesigned.

“We have been updating all the models for the last few years, integrating the engine brackets, stepping the hulls and redesigning consoles and seating,” said Susan Patterson, Concept’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We have just completed that process for our smaller boats.”

Concept will host its 23rd annual owners poker run to Bimini in late July, where the company plans to share more details on the Concept 5300.