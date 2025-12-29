DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats Building First DWR39 Quad Catamaran

Conceptualized for those hardcore and adventurous powerboat enthusiasts who desire both strength and execution for offshore conditions, the all-new DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats DWR39 Quad catamaran is in full-swing production at its Camdenton, Mo., facility getting the bells-and-whistles treatment by owner Justin Wagner and his talented team.

Featuring four Mercury Racing 500R engines and a modified deck to accommodate the quad setup, the new DWR39 Quad is designed to go the distance with ease and speed whether you’re trekking to the Bahamas or boating on a busy weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.

“With 400 gallons of fuel and 2,000 horsepower behind it, the DWR39 Quad is going to be up for any adventure,” Wagner said. “We are so excited about this boat; it’s been in the making for some time and is one of several new releases coming for 2026. We can’t wait to run it in rough water—it’s going to be a monster.”

The custom boat, which weighs approximately 2,000 pounds more than its twin-engine counterpart, is available in either an eight- or six-seat cockpit configuration with center steps leading to the beefed-up transom. Beyond the wow factor of having four engines, Wagner said the main selling points of opting for the quad setup are going to be the acceleration, the extended range and the confidence of having four motors to complete any journey.

“One of the two DWR39 Quads in production is available at the moment,” explained Wagner, who plans to have at least one done in time to show off at his hometown Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in late August. “Like any of our boats, we’re building the Quad to be extremely usable, fun and family friendly without sacrificing the Doug Wright heritage: making sure it handles and performs.

“To be honest, this boat is going to run but it’s not about top speed; it’s about the possibility of taking on a longer voyage thanks to its oversized fuel capacity, the ability to carry up to eight people and store their bags, and the comfort that comes with driving a Doug Wright,” he added. “I don’t want to take anything away from our twin-engine DWR39 because it’s mind blowing—ask anyone who has driven one—but with the added weight of the DWR39 Quad, the rough-water capabilities are going to excel.”

Although he knows it will take time to get used to seeing four engines behind the boat, Wagner admitted he gets impatient thinking about the potential of the DWR39 Quad, not to mention the possibility of running the recently announced DWR427 with four engines, which he said is now an option for the 42-foot cat.

“It’s going to be an exciting change to get the 39 out in the rough water with four 500R back there,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m more excited about running the first one or building the first one. We have some cool ideas in store for it. If anyone has any questions about building a custom DWR39 or DWR427—with twin or quad engines—please call me anytime and I’ll be happy to go over everything we have going on here.”

Contact Information

DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats, Justin Wagner, 573-216-2179