First Impression: Honda, McLaren 300-hp Powerhouse

Honda Marine and McLaren Engineering unleashed the new 300-horsepower performance outboard to strong reviews at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show.

By Gregg Mansfields

The new outboard was part of a busy Miami show for Honda Marine that included a broad update to its outboard lineup. Honda’s BF115, BF140, and BF150 inline-four models, plus the Honda BF200, BF225, and BF250 V6 models received operational and performance improvements. The outboards received a design update inspired by the Honda BF350.

Owners have the option of Honda Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST) drive-by-wire or mechanical control systems. The cowling design allows for up to four engines. Under the cowling, Honda optimized engine performance and the Lean Burn Control System to improve fuel efficiency.

Engineers also designed a new oil pump and improved the fasteners and gaskets for better corrosion resistance. Extended valve adjustment intervals and iridium spark plugs increase the time between maintenance, Honda said.

Boaters who are carving some extra performance got a chance to test out the McLaren Performance 300, a partnership between Honda Marine and McLaren Engineering. McLaren went in and upgraded the camshaft and fuel injectors while remapping the electronic control module to deliver better power in the midrange. The outboard is another option for performance-oriented owners of catamarans, center consoles or pontoons.

“Honda engines are very strong, very durable,” said Mark Stoddart, Linamar Chief Technology Officer, which owns McLaren Engineering. “What we’re doing by taking an existing engine at 225 horsepower and bumping it up to 300 is by no means stressing it beyond what its capability is. That’s why Honda is still offering the five-year warranty on it.”

While the 300-hp performance outboard won’t be available to the public until the summer, both companies had test boats in the water at the Miami Boat Show with the new outboard. We got on a FCJ Boats 263 HS with a single M300 outboard to feel the performance.

With six adults onboard, the V-bottom headed out onto Biscayne Bay to get some general impressions. The water was snotty from the winds as well as the boat traffic, so finding a stretch of clean water was nearly impossible.

It offered a real-world test on how the package worked. The 263 HS was on plane in 3.3 seconds and was like a dart across the water. Its best work was in the midrange, where it delivered strong power when needed.

There were a couple of times our crew had to avoid paths with another boat and the M300 delivered the needed punch. The outboard had a performance sound but just as quiet as any outboard currently on the market.

While the M300 is the first outboard, there is the potential for additional performance outboards from the partnership.

“We’ve started this one and we’ll see where it goes next,” Stoddart said. “We want to sell a lot of these first.”

Look for the complete story in the 2025 Miami International Boat Show Recap issue