Formula 457 CCF

A Fishing Dream!

By Mike Burns

Following a hiatus of almost 40 years, Formula Boats re-entered the center console market in dramatic fashion with the introduction of the sensational 387 Center Console Sport (CCS) and 387 Center Console Fish (CCF). Following the success of those two models, Formula is introducing more of the same, but considerably larger – the 457 CCS and 457 CCF.

In 2024, the 457 CCS was first to hit the market, and I had the opportunity to test that model earlier that year. Fast forward a few months, the CCF model was introduced. From the helm seats forward, the two models are almost identical.

The centerline helm offers unimpeded visibility through a massive one-piece windshield that opens on electric rams. Three 22-inch Garmin touch screens adorn the dash, where you can monitor an almost countless number of screen variations for monitoring engine data, navigation, fishfinder, and live video via a FLIR camera. This is the same helm and dash as the 457 CCS, but the CCF had a second row of captain’s chairs as opposed to a bench.

Up forward you’ll find dual forward-facing bow sunlounges with center flip-down armrest, forward-facing flip-down bench seat, wraparound bow seating with removable cushions, filler cushions with dedicated storage, a power adjustable table, and sidewall storage including dedicated fender storage. The anchor locker includes a windlass with digital chain counter, polished stainless anchor and a freshwater washdown system.

The aft deck configuration and the addition of an optional upper helm station are where the notable changes between the two models are. On the angling front, the 457 CCF’s huge self-bailing cockpit is rigged to battle the big ones. Boarding doors port and starboard swing on massive chromed stainless-steel hinges, and dual 50-gallon pressurized livewells grace the transom.

The cockpit rigging station/wet bar offers a slide-away power mezzanine bench, which double as a cooler. Engineers have rightfully divided the cooler into two separate areas, rather than one large cooler, which is how the CCS model was configured. You’ll also find a spacious Corian countertop/rigging station, removable cutting board, sink, Plano tackle-box organizer, drawer storage and more. The dual-voltage drawer refrigerator-freezer can chill bait, drinks or both. Both models provide a hardtop access hatch while the CCF adds a center ladder above the rigging station for hardtop access.

The CCF also gets an in-floor aft cockpit fishbox on each side with macerator discharge, with the port one fitted with a unique ice making system that produced over 20 pounds of ice per hour. These are for storage on the CCS. The CCF also gets nine hardtop rod holders and GEMLUX® outriggers with triple rigging kit. Also on the hardtop is a power assisted mast, which can lower at the touch of a switch for additional bridge clearance.

Just as with the CCS model, the CCF’s length and beam make for a roomy cabin below deck that includes a double berth that converts from a C-shaped lounge, and it’s nestled into a cheerily lit (with recessed LED lighting and overhead and forward portlights) arrangement with a large head compartment with shower, and an abbreviated galley with microwave, coffee maker, and fridge.

I met up with product specialists Vic Spellberg and Abe Haines in North Miami, and we set out to put the 457 through it’s paces. Stepping on board, it was almost impossible to detect that the triple Mercury V12 600’s were running (yes, they are that quiet!). Slipping the lines, we navigated our way to Miami’s infamous Haulover Inlet for an uneventful transit to the ocean.

Prior to departure, Abe was kind enough to fill up the bait wells and rigged up a few rods and decided to see if we could catch some lunch. On the alert for diving birds, we cruised southerly along the coast towards Miami in 2’ to 4’ swell. We stopped to get our lines wet, and as we went beam on to the seas, the Seakeeper 6 earned its keep and kept us relatively stable. The effectiveness of this gyro-stabilizer system is impressive and with the odd heavy swell kicking us over to a 12-degree heel, one could only imagine how uncomfortable things could be without it.

We didn’t manage to land a ‘big one’ that day, but we did snag a couple of smaller fish just so we can say we didn’t get skunked. Pulling in the lines we set course for Biscayne Bay to run some numbers, which also happens to be the same area where we ran numbers for the CCS model. Performance was similar between the two models, with only some subtle differences. We got up on plane in just over 8 seconds and settled into a comfortable cruising speed of 35 mph at 4500. The ride is rock solid thanks to Formula long proven FAS3Tech hull design and no matter how aggressively we turned at a variety of speeds including WOT, the ride remained true and solid. We reached a top speed of 58 mph, which is about 2 mph slower than we clocked on the CCS, which is likely to be attributed to the additional weight and drag of the upper helm station. The added protection of an innovative and proprietary Wind-Armor™ “wind and spray” electric-powered door system, that folds out on either side at the push of a button, helps make runs into wind and spray offshore more comfortable.

Formula has long been a leader in the world of premium powerboats, and the 457 CCF is no exception. The 457 CCF blends the rugged functionality of a sportfishing boat with a mix of comfort and luxury, and it offers both incredible performance and versatility. Whether you’re looking to compete in tournaments, or just cruise with family and friends in comfort and style, the 457 CCF is an impressive model that covers all bases.

Performance Numbers**

RPM MPH GPH MPG

700 3.5 4.0 .91

1000 4.7 5.5 .85

1500 6.2 9.2 .69

2000 8.8 14.3 .61

2500 10.3 21.7 .48

3000 11.0 39.7 .37

3500 21.1 68.8 .31

4000 26.3 86.8 .30

4500 35.5 90.2 .39

5000 42.7 97.1 .44

5500 49.3 122 .41

6000 53.6 147 .36

6422 58.0 152 .38

** 3 Persons on board, 400 gallons of fuel, full livewells (2 x 50 gal.)

Formula 457 CCF Specifications

LOA to Transom: 45ft 7in

LOA: 49ft 1in

LOA Trailered w/Triple Outboards: 49ft 8in/52ft 0in

Maximum Beam: 13ft 9in

Draft: 5’ 3” *

Approximate Weight: 32,100 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 700 gal

Diesel Generator Capactiry: 35 gal

Water Capacity: 90 gal

Holding Tank Capacity: 35 gal

Live Well Capacity: 100 gal (2@50)

Draft: 54 in

Deadrise: 22°

MSRP as tested, it is $2,620,005

For more information: www.formulaboats.com