Formula Unwraps 457 Center Console Sport

Formula Boats continues its push into the center-console market with the launch of the 457 Center Console Sport at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show.

The 457 Center Console Sport joins the 387 Center Console Sport & Fish in the company’s lineup and like all the models Formula builds, it’s built rock solid. With a champagne toast, Formula’s Grant Porter launched the company’s latest model.

“We took a lot of input from customers and also the press off of our 387 and blended in a few new ideas as well,” said Porter, who is the executive vice president of the family-owned company. “We’re very pleased how the boat came out and we look forward to getting a lot of customers into this model.”

With a length of nearly 49’1” and a 13’9” beam, Formula had lots of room to work with when laying out the 457 Center Console. The model in the water at Herald Plaza in downtown Miami was fully loaded, sans an optional upper station that can seat four people.

Formula designed the 457 Center Console around triple Mercury Marine 600 Verado outboards and added a spacious swim platform with foam decking that Formula carried throughout the cockpit. Few high-end center consoles offer as much space as the 457 Center Console Sport. A rear bench on the transom folds away, offering even more space.

Under the hardtop were two rows of seats and a prep station with drawers, including a cooler with a split lid that slid out with the touch of a button. Each passenger has an individual bolster with dropout bottoms and movable armrests. The helm was sleek, featuring triple Raymarine screens, Mercury Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) and Mercury Joystick Piloting for Outboards.

Protecting the technology was a large wraparound glass windshield. A neat bit of technology are screens supported by a Wind-Armor gas shock on the port and starboard side to deflect the wind from the crew. Some might argue the best seat on the 457 Center Console is in the bow. Whether it’s the two-person lounger in front of the console or the deep bow seating with molded-in forward-facing backrests, the center console will deliver a comfortable ride at speed.

From the durable hardtop to the cabinetry, Formula sets the standard when it comes to build quality. The cabin is often an afterthought, but Formula was meticulous when designing the cabin. The cabin boasts 6-foot-6 headroom and includes a head with a separate stand-up shower. The U-shaped seating can be converted for overnight sleeping and several windows let in lots of natural light. Formula also included a microwave and a sink in the cabin.

The 457 Center Console weighs over 33,000 pounds and will eat up big water whether it’s offshore or a large lake. It retails for $2.44 million.

“It’s a heavy, solid boat, we don’t build light boats, we build boats for all kinds of weather conditions,” Porter said. “We’re very pleased with how sturdy the boat was holding together in our initial testing and our photo shoot.”

When Formula ramps up production on the 457 Center Console Sport, it will turn its focus to the Fish version that is set to debut this summer. Formula offers Flex and MyWay that allows for extensive variations on finishes and graphics.

For now, the Indiana builder is satisfied with its center-console lineup.

“We’ve got a large lineup of boats, but we’ll always keep our eye on the center-console market and where it looks like we need to be in different sizes, we will be there,” Porter said.

Formula Boats, 260-724-9111, www.formulaboats.com