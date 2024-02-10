Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Acquires Offshore Race

Looking to expand its fundraising efforts for local charities, organizers of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout have acquired the Lake Race offshore event set for May 31-June 2.

The LOTO Powerfest/Lake Race will now be called the Shootout Offshore and operate under the Shootout Board of Directors with support from its substantial volunteer base.

“We are excited for the Shootout to provide leadership and guidance on the eve of the 11th edition of Lake Race,” said Lake Race President Tom Abbett in a statement. “The incredible possibilities and future growth of this event will allow for an immense impact on the powerboating community and numerous deserving local charities involved. This event just elevated onto the national stage of ‘must attend’ events for racers and spectators alike.”

The offshore race takes place the weekend after Memorial Day and is the unofficial kickoff for summer on the Missouri lake. Since the announcement in December, Powerboat P1 has added LOTO Powerfest/Lake Race to its 2024 race calendar, and it will be part of the APBA national championship series. Powerboat P1 handled the television production for the 2023 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

Shootout Executive Director Leah Martin said the offshore race will kick off with a boat parade and street party on the Bagnell Dam Strip and a poker run to support foster children.

Organizers hope to work their magic for the rebranded Shootout Offshore after raising a record $675,000 from the LOTO Shootout in 2023, which celebrated its 35th anniversary. The money goes to organizations around the Central Missouri Lake, including charities and police and fire departments. Volunteers donate their time handling tasks from parking to course control.

The annual August event, slated for August 24-25, is a major economic driver for businesses around the lake and has raised the profile of Lake of the Ozarks over the years as a powerboating tourist destination.