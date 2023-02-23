Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Lands New TV Partner

The TV audience for the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout presented by Performance Boat Center is about to get a lot bigger.

Powerboat P1 is now handling media production for the annual August event that includes livestreaming and producing a television program to air on CBS Sports Network and Bally Regional Sports Network after the Aug. 26-27 competition.

The broadcast booth will remain the same with marine industry legend Bob Teague and announcer Rod Smith from Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill, host of the yearly event.

Powerboat P1, which handles the TV production for Class 1 offshore racing, decided to pursue the production rights for Lake of the Ozarks Shootout after attending last year’s event on the Missouri lake.

“We were approached in 2022 about covering the event,” said Azam Rangoonwala, Powerboat P1 CEO. “We agreed to provide both live streaming production services as well as coverage on CBS Sports Network in a post-produced, one-hour special and it will be included in our international coverage as well. This adds value to our broadcast portfolio, and we are excited to be a part of this event.”

The new production team is expected to include additional camera angles and use of drones on the course. In addition to post-TV shows, the race will be shown on local cable channels on the lake and streamed on the Shootout’s Facebook page and YouTube.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout has grown into one of the largest boating events in the country and the 2022 event raised $625,000 for the lake’s fire districts and nonprofits. Organizers hold a series of events throughout the year, culminating in the two-day event that features speed runs on a 3/4-mile course.

American Ethanol won the 2022 Top Gun award with a 207-mph pass, marking the team’s seventh Top Gun title.