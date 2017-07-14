Team Marine Unlimited is the Latest Nor-tech Dealer

Team Marine Unlimited, in Toms River, New Jersey, is the latest authorized Nor-Tech dealer.

“We’re the 12th and final Nor-Tech dealer in the world,” explains Bernie Neuhaus, Vice President of Team Marine Unlimited.

The company will be the exclusive dealer for Nor-Tech in the North East, serving Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“We’ve already got five boats on order,” says Neuhaus.

Marine Unlimited is also the newest authorized Mercury Racing dealer and Mercury service facility in Ocean County. If you need anything Mercury Racing related in Ocean County, Team Marine Unlimited is the place to go.

In fact, if you need any kind of work done, Marine Unlimited can probably help you out.

Anything from custom engine work to custom paint, Marine Unlimited does it all. The team at Marine Unlimited are on call 24hrs a day, 365 days a year.

“Our niche is the go-fast market,” says Neuhaus “We’re a full service facility with indoor and outdoor storage.”

Between the indoor and outdoor storage, Team Marine has room for over 250 boats at their newest facility. Indoors is heated for winter storage and can accommodate boats up to 50′. Outdoor storage can accommodate boats up to 70′. All the storage is fenced in and monitored by security cameras.

The company has been a big supporter of Poker Runs America and the Poker Run sport. They have sponsored the Rock the Bay Poker Run and in the past have brought more than 10 boats to the run in Belleville.

“Marine Unlimited has been a force to be reckoned with for 14-15 years,” says Neuhaus.

Be sure to stop by Team Marine Unlimited for all of your Nor-Tech and Mercury Racing needs.

For more information on Team Marine Unlimited, visit their website at: http://www.teammarineunlimited.com or their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Marine-Unlimited-309779009046297/