Meet the Player

MIKE SCHNELL

OAK FOREST, ILLINOIS





Mike Schnell has been boating the US waterways since the mid-1980s and has proven himself to be a powerboating maestro. Schnell helms a 2005 Formula 382 Fast-Tech with 525’s and his portfolio of journeys includes riding along the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence River, Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean, and several inland lakes across the USA.

More recently, Schnell enjoys living in the charming community of Oak Forest, Illinois, while spending his boating time in the Lake of the Ozarks with his friends and family. In addition to his extensive boating experience, Schnell has also traveled across the USA to countless Poker Runs and Fun Runs, sharing his enthusiasm and passion for boating with fellow enthusiasts.