Meet the Player

By
Poker Runs America

MIKE SCHNELL
OAK FOREST, ILLINOIS

Mike Schnell has been boating the US waterways since the mid-1980s and has proven himself to be a powerboating maestro. Schnell helms a 2005 Formula 382 Fast-Tech with 525’s and his portfolio of journeys includes riding along the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence River, Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean, and several inland lakes across the USA.

More recently, Schnell enjoys living in the charming community of Oak Forest, Illinois, while spending his boating time in the Lake of the Ozarks with his friends and family. In addition to his extensive boating experience, Schnell has also traveled across the USA to countless Poker Runs and Fun Runs, sharing his enthusiasm and passion for boating with fellow enthusiasts.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
SHARE
Previous articleMeet the Players
Poker Runs America
Poker Runs America is North America premiere promoter of poker runs. Their website and magazine showcase the latest in offshore racing and high-performance powerboats, along with event listings and a rundown of all the latest racing tech.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR