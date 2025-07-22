Mercury Marine Unleashes New 425-hp V10 Verado

An enhanced 350-hp V10 Verado joins the lineup.

By Gregg Mansfield

Mercury Marine expanded its V10 Verado platform with the addition of an all-new 425-hp outboard, and an enhanced version of an existing 350-hp outboard.

The company made the announcement July 21 to the marine media during a private event at the Westin on the water in Tampa, Fla. Designed for new boats and repowers, the 425 is now the third outboard in Mercury Marine’s V10 lineup.

Mercury Marine President John Buelow said the 425-hp outboard continues to raise the bar in the high-horsepower category.

“We have an incredible culture of innovation at Mercury Marine,” Buelow said. “The end result is what you see. This relentless, continuous pace of new production options that are setting new standards in the industry.”

According to Buelow, there’s lots to appreciate about the 425-hp outboard built in Fond du Lac, Wis. Based on Mercury’s compact V10 platform, the company says the outboard delivers a combination of acceleration, efficiency and weight savings compared to other engines in its class.

Mercury said in testing, the 425-hp model was 3 seconds quicker from 0-to-30 mph than a competing 450-horsepower outboard on a 26-foot center console. The 425 is also 254 pounds lighter than the competitor’s comparable model, which benefits both performance and fuel economy.

Along with speed and acceleration gains, the 425 delivers practical benefits for boaters managing increasingly complex electrical systems. It features a 150-amp alternator, the highest output in its class, designed to power the growing range of electronics found on today’s boats. Noise levels are reportedly 22 percent quieter at cruise speeds than competitors.

Mercury designed the 425-horsepower Verado for flexibility in both new builds and repowers. Its 26-inch center-to-center mounting matches the footprint of Mercury’s previous L6 Verado engines and comparable competitive models. This allows for repowering without extensive modifications.

Good for freshwater and saltwater boats, including pontoons, owners can have up to six outboards on the transom. Digital Throttle & Shift is standard, providing smooth and precise operation, while Joystick Piloting is available for those seeking enhanced maneuverability, especially in tight docking situations.

In addition to the 425, Mercury has updated its 350-horsepower V10 Verado for targeted performance improvements. The refreshed engine reportedly delivers a 2.7-mph increase in top speed over a leading competitor in light-load testing. Acceleration across the range has been improved, with Mercury reporting the updated 350 outboard is 15 percent quicker from 0-to-50 mph than its predecessor. Midrange torque has been increased to enhance responsiveness and drivability.

Noise and electrical output improvements were also priorities for the 350-horsepower model. Mercury says it runs 40 percent quieter at cruise. Alternator output at cruise is four times higher than the competitor’s, supporting today’s higher electrical demands on board.

“It’s been three years now since we replaced (the 350) and the response out in the marketplace has been fantastic,” Buelow said. “Around the world, people love the product. But you know Mercury, we’re not going to relax. We’re surely not going to take our hand off the throttles.”