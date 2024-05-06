Mercury Racing Introduces New Outboard for Formula 1 Powerboat Racing

Mercury Racing introduced a new 250-hp outboard for tunnel-boat racing that made its debut at the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship series event at Port Neches Riverfest in Texas.

The new 4.6-liter V8 model joins the Mercury Racing Apex Series of competition engines, which includes the 60 APX, 200 APX and 360 APX. The 250 APX is the second V8 four-stroke outboard produced by Mercury Racing for tunnel boat racing and features a double overhead cam/four-valve powerhead with a 64-degree cylinder angle and circuit racing specific 12” midsection.

It is rated at more than 250 horsepower, offering added torque and acceleration over other engines used in the series. The APEX series of engines is only available to qualified race teams and not for the retail market.

Before the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship started in April 2024, Mercury Racing announced a new partnership with the tunnel boat tour. As part of its 2024 sponsorship, Mercury Racing will serve as the official marine engine and drive sponsor of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship series and continue to provide its Race Support Team in the pits at U.S. Formula 1 races.

“Mercury Racing was born out of competition,” said Jeff Broman, director of category for Mercury Racing, in a press release. “Expanding our Apex Series portfolio with this new V8 and partnering with F1 Powerboat Championship as a season sponsor demonstrates our commitment to tunnel boat racing and leading the pack while doing so. The 250 APX is going to take race teams to the next level of competition.”

Tim Seebold, managing director of F1 Powerboat Championship, appreciates the longtime support of the Fond du Lac, Wis., company.

“My family’s powerboat racing history mirrors that of Mercury Racing,” Seebold said. “We’ve both been around for 50 years and the introduction of the 250 APX strengthens Mercury Racing’s commitment to the future of our series, the competitors and the high-performance marine market. I’m extremely excited to grow our partnership and work together to set the standard in unparalleled performance of formula powerboat racing.”

Mercury Racing said it will continue to offer and support the V6 200 APX engine, currently used as an entry point to competition in F1, as not all race boats in the series are compatible with the 250 APX.

RJ West won the Port Neches Riverfest F1 race with Chris Rinker finishing second place and Dustin Terry taking third place. The tour has four more races before the season finale in September in Colorado.