Mercury Racing to Host Owners Poker Run in 2024

By Gregg Mansfield

Mercury Racing is having a busy 50-year anniversary celebration and they are extending it into 2024 with the first Mercury Racing Owners Poker Run slated for Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The four-day event is tentatively set for June 20-23, 2024. With the support of the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau, Mercury Racing brought in longtime event planner Shannon Radtke for the celebration.

“We could not be more excited to work with Mercury Racing, the City of Oshkosh and Shannon Radtke,” said Jodi Jensema, Discover Oshkosh Sales and Services Manager in a press release. “Mercury Racing has a long history in Oshkosh, and we love that they want to share this with the Oshkosh community. Lake Winnebago and the Fox River will be a great place to showcase these amazing boats, and we can’t wait to be a part of this first-time event.”

Mercury Racing said preliminary plans include a multi-stop powerboat poker run on the Lake Winnebago basin with a live sandbar concert, a street parade of powerboats, a street dance, and Mercury Racing factory tours. The event is intended to be family friendly and inclusive of all boats and boaters – powered by Mercury Racing.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mercury Racing owners and the performance boat community to Oshkosh for this event,” said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing General Manager, in a statement. “The 50-year history of Mercury Racing started right in Oshkosh on the banks of the Fox River, so this seems like the perfect place for the Wide Open crowd to gather for an event that will offer something for the entire family.”

Additional information will be released as plans solidify and update will be at www.mercuryracing.com.

As mentioned earlier, Mercury Racing has a busy 2023. The company introduced the Mercury Racing 450R at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show and its Mercury Racing 500R with a new gear casing at a June event in Charleston, South Carolina.