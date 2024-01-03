MYCO Trailers Adds to Dealer Network

Florida’s MYCO Trailers continues to expand its dealer network westward after a new partnership with Adrenaline Trailers in Lake Havasu, Ariz.

As a MYCO Certified Dealer, Adrenaline will sell new MYCO trailers and handle service and warranty work for customers in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. Adrenaline will continue to customize and refurbish trailers as the Arizona company has done for more than 12 years.

Denis McComb, who joined the MYCO Trailers in 2023 as vice president of sales and marketing, made it a priority to expand MYCO Trailers’ dealer network to sell its aluminum and steel trailers for center consoles and high-performance catamarans and V-bottoms.

MYCO Trailers currently has three other dealers American Custom Marine in Michigan, Legend Marine Group in Texas and Double R Performance in Ontario, Canada. McComb said they plan to add two to four more dealerships that will provide coverage throughout most of the United States.

“We are very excited to partner with Adrenaline Trailers, and we welcome them to the MYCO family,” McComb said in a press release. “Adrenaline Trailers is the leader in our industry in custom fabrication and trailer accent lighting. Adding their unique “Adrenalized” look to our MYCO Engineered products will allow customers to receive a custom trailer unlike any other in the industry.

“Plus, our West Coast customers will now receive local support for all MYCO products, new sales, service, and warranty. This is a fantastic opportunity for both our companies, and when Industry Leaders join forces, our customers will always benefit.”

MYCO Trailers, which is based in Bradenton, Fla., is celebrating 50 years in 2024. The company designs, engineers and builds trailers for the recreational market and the military. Each trailer is designed to the exact specifications of the boat and is fully welded for durability and improved ride performance.

Adrenaline Powerboats is one of the leaders in boat-trailer customization offering one-of-a-kind paint, lights, and wheel packages. Adrenaline also does customization work as well as refurbishing older trailers.