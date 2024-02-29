MYCO Trailers to Offer BulletProof Hitches

MYCO Trailers announced a new partnership with BulletProof Hitches to expand its line of towing products and accessories.

As the towing capabilities of pickup trucks have steadily risen over the last 30 years, BulletProof Hitches has been the leader in offering high-quality hitches. Built for large trucks with 3” Receivers, the BulletProof Hitch can handle payloads up to 36,000 lbs. with Drop/Rise measurements from 2” to 16”. The receiver is also available in 2” and 2.5”. MYCO customers will now have access to the complete line of BulletProof Hitches products, which will properly match the MYCO tongue weight and tow capacity.

“We are very excited to partner with BulletProof Hitches and look forward to providing our customers the best products on the market to tow today’s large boats,” says Denis McComb, vice president of sales & marketing, in a press release. “The BulletProof Hitch will allow our customers to properly tow a MYCO custom trailer, and their unique hitch design will tow with a ball or a pintle using the same hitch.

“Great idea for our Dealers and Marinas towing different size trailers. Plus, our customers will benefit from other quality products, such as trailer locks and straps. As boaters and trailer experts, we understand the need to partner with other industry leaders to help our customers experience the best tow to and from the ramp.”

MYCO Trailers, which is celebrating 50 years in 2024, shows no signs of slowing down. The Bradenton, Fla., trailer manufacturer announced in January a partnership agreement with Adrenaline Trailers and sponsorships with the Florida Powerboat Club and Jimmy Johnson’s two-day Billfish “Quest for the Ring” Competition, which features the largest guaranteed purse in sportfish history.