NEW High-Performance Catamaran Series Unveiled from American Marine Performance (AMP)

Get ready! The all-new AMP 39X and AMP 39XR are here to make waves. These brand-new catamarans are designed to thrill, offering something for both pleasure seekers and competitive racers.

“This new cat will allow us to compete against the big boys,” said Walt Braithwaite, AMP’s Vice President.

With their partnership with Smart Performance Marine coming to an end, American Marine Performance (AMP)—renowned for its high-performance boats—has embraced the challenge of introducing their own premium catamaran series.

Introducing the AMP 39X and AMP 39XR—designed for unmatched speed and thrill on the water with premium interiors, yet versatile enough to slow down and deliver a smooth, relaxing cruise when desired.

Specifications

Length: 38.3 feet (39.5 feet LOA with engines)

Beam: 10.4 feet

Tunnel Width: 72 inches

Fuel Capacity: 200 gallons

Seating Capacity: 8 passengers

Reaching a length of 38.3 feet (stretching to 39.5 feet LOA with engines), a 10.4-foot beam, and a spacious 72-inch tunnel, the new AMP catamarans offer plenty of room for up to 8 passengers to join your adventures—powered by a generous 200-gallon fuel capacity for those longer rides.

Additionally, Buyers can customize their AMP catamaran experience with two exceptional engine options powered by Mercury Racing’s cutting-edge technology, the Twin Mercury Racing 300R, or 500R outboards.

The new AMP catamaran series is more than just fast—it’s expertly crafted to offer catamaran enthusiasts a high-end experience, featuring custom paintwork and stylish interiors.

