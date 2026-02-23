Nor-Tech’s 42-Eleven Signals What’s Next

Nor-Tech Powerboats founder Trond Schou has a proven record of what’s next in performance boating.

When he founded the Florida company in 1991 with Nils Johnson, the company started with V-bottoms. Nor-Tech then pivoted to catamarans before moving into fishing and performance center consoles. Finding much success in the center-console market, Nor-Tech’s latest model is the 42-Eleven that was unveiled at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show.

“What we as a builder need to look for is the next boat that is going to be exciting for the people that have everything,” Schou said.

Schou is confident the 42-Eleven, which is the company’s sixth luxury center console, will generate plenty. With a LOA of 42 feet and 11-foot beam, the model was designed with marina storage in mind.

“You can build it too big or build it too wide,” Schou said. “Marinas have restrictions on the beam and they won’t put it on the rack. If the boat is too long, they won’t trailer it on the road. There’s a practicality that needs to be thought out.”

The base 42-Eleven comes with quad Mercury Racing 300R outboards with optional engine packages including triple 400- or 500-hp outboards from Mercury Racing. Schou prefers the quad package for added stability but says triples will deliver strong performance too. The boat has a 450-gallon fuel tank, making trips to and from the Bahamas with plenty of fuel to spare.

Schou said the design and development of the 42-Eleven took two years. Schou said owners will appreciate how quickly the center console gets on plane and passengers will feel secure. The boat weighs 15,000 pounds, easily crushing big swells on the water.

“When you’re in the boat you feel safe but it’s also easy to get into,” Schou said.

Under the expansive T-top, Nor-Tech included dual row seating with individual buckets. A large windshield as well as side screens protect the crew while running on the water. Access to the cabin is on the starboard side and the perfect size for a weekend trip. Nor-Tech included a spacious center console berth and a private head with a shower.

Social areas include the bow with U-shaped seating and forward-facing lounges. Just in front of the console are sculpted loungers with cupholders. Another social area is aft with a rear-facing bench seat and another U-shaped lounge. The spot can be used for dining or to create a spacious sun pad.

Nor-Tech already has several 42-Eleven center consoles sold even before the official unveiling at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show.

“We try not to sell any before it was done, but people come to the factory and they snoop around and see what we’re doing,” Schou said. “So, that’s why we’ve sold a lot of them already.”