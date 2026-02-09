Doug Wright Powerboats’ Justin Wagner is hitting the right note

By Gregg Mansfield

It was the middle of the night when Dave Burgess noticed a glow coming from a sponson in his new DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats catamaran.

DWR owner Justin Wagner had adapted the 42-foot catamaran for Burgess, a longtime performance boater, who is disabled after a snowmobile accident. Wagner, founder of Waves and Wheels, wasn’t satisfied until the boat was perfect for Burgess.

“We had some things that we changed to make it easier for me to reach some switches,” Burgess said. “I could see he had a light that he put on his head, and he was down in the sponsons of the boat rewiring something. It was crazy.”

Wagner’s relentless drive has helped build the Lake of the Ozarks-based Waves and Wheels into a household name in the high-performance industry. What started out as a stereo installation shop in 2000 has grown into multiple businesses. The latest acquisition was DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats in 2025.

Starting from Scratch

Wagner tells the story about arriving in Missouri’s Lake of Ozarks more than 25 years ago with his wife, Cicely, $300 to their name and a baby on the way. Wagner saw the potential in the small but growing lake community – so he did what he knows best, he got to work.

Wagner worked cleaning gyms, pouring concrete and at a marina. At Glen Cove Marina, he earned a reputation for audio, wiring and interior projects. The boater interactions were a master class in business education.

“I was able to witness and see a lot of successful people, watch what they do, and watch how they handled themselves,” Wagner said. “I absorbed what fit and was best for my trajectory.”

Wagner launched a Waves and Wheels mobile business in 2000, and then opened a small shop near the lake doing audio installations, custom fabrications and interior restorations. It was the launch pad to other businesses.

“Just seeing him go from having a little stereo shop to being a multi-entrepreneur is absolutely insane,” said Cicely, Wagner’s wife. “It’s really awe-inspiring, honestly.”

Organic Growth

As the Lake of the Ozarks became the center of the powerboating universe, Waves and Wheels was at the forefront. Whether it was an outrageous stereo system or an interior restoration, Wagner was making a name for himself.

Wagner’s friendly but honest approach helped draw new customers into the fold.

“I will lose a sale being honest with a person,” Wagner said. “I’d rather tell them the truth and tell them when they’re going to get their boat and talk about their expectations in a realistic light and it builds our reputation.”

As Wagner’s businesses ventures have grown, so have the services. In addition to the marine audio, upholstery and custom fabrication, Wagner launched Graphix1 paint with Andy Imhof and even a marine audio line, BLUAVE. He restored the Boardwalk Marina at the 26-mile marker, which included in-water slips is the heart of the operation. He’s in the works to develop a state-of-the-art facility at Mile Marker 18.

But his biggest move to date might be the acquisition of Florida-based DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats in 2025. Having become a dealer in 2022 for the catamaran builder, Wagner became the public face of the powerboat builder. Wagner’s company handled everything from design to delivery.

He was at the Desert Storm Poker Run when he learned he was going to own DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats and was named to the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Hall of Fame on the same day.. “I was so excited, I was fighting tears,” he said.

What started as a solo operation for Wagner has grown to 24 teammates between his operations at Lake of the Ozarks and DWR/Doug Wright Powerboats in Melbourne, Fla. Wagner sees his employees as “teammates.”

“My staff will tell you, I often compare our team to a football team,” Wagner said. “We have quarterbacks, we have receivers, we have linemen and we have coaches. You can’t have a football with a couple of good guys and the rest being mediocre. Everybody has to play their position properly, and that’s the thing I focus on my business.”

Josh Roark, the company’s general manager, said they have little turnover because of the positive atmosphere Wagner has created.

“I think a reason a lot of people move around is because it gets stagnant in a lot of companies,” said Roark, who’s worked for Waves and Wheels for 15 years. “He’s always growing the company, so that gives you opportunities to do different things and grow as an individual.”

Tackle Tough Projects

Wagner loves a good challenge, and his team got one when it came to adapting Burgess’ Doug Wright catamaran. To get access to the cockpit, the windshield and front bucket rise, allowing Burgess to slide onto the seat. Everything then lowers back into position.

Waves and Wheels mocked up the windshield using cardboard and plastic pipes before doing the custom fabrication.

“I had total confidence in him, and it was just an idea then,” Burgess said. “I talked to a couple of other builders, but Justin had a concept and made it happen.”

It’s projects like Burgess’ 42 Doug Wright that get the creative juices flowing for Wagner.

“I’m very motivated to do the latest and greatest things,” Wagner said. “The team kind of looked at me like I was crazy when I said we’re going to do this. They’re such soldiers and they just all jumped on board.”

Many of Wagner’s close friends are cheering on the 45-year-old’s success. Mick Tedder became fast friends with Wagner after meeting at the 2025 Desert Storm Poker Run. They built a 39’ Doug Wright together and 14 weeks later it was showcased at the LOTO Shootout.

Tedder, who lives in Southern California, does most of his boating on Lake Havasu. When building the boat, Wagner wanted some West Coast flair such as a bow foot wash and a pop-up canopy.

“I honestly contemplated selling the boat after it was built because I had such a good time building it,” Tedder said of the 39-footer with a pair of Mercury 500-horsepower outboards. “I wanted to do it again.”

Seeing the Trends

Owning businesses that span audio, paint, upholstery and boatbuilding give Wagner a broad view of emerging industry trends. He encourages his clients to get creative when designing their boats.

“He pays attention to the little things,” Cicely said. “When he does something, it seems like new and innovative, but what he’s doing is giving people something they didn’t know they really wanted.”

Wagner is investing heavily in research and design on DWR, technology that will benefit its offshore racers and pleasure-boat customers.

“I do have a hunch of what the next phase of boats are going to be, but I’m also really good at keeping my mouth shut,” Wagner said.

Tedder said Wagner is passionate about boating, and it shows in his work.

“He’s an innovator,” Tedder said. “He doesn’t want to follow anybody else’s lines. He wants to make his own path and that’s impressive.”

The Next Chapter

While Wagner has found success with his company, he’s not slowing down. If anything, he’s starting to appreciate his place in the performance-boating industry.

“I was really hard on myself even when I’d have a great and successful year,” Wagner said. “I kind of came to peace with that in the last few years. When I came to peace with that, I realized the process was working and I trusted the path that God laid out for me.”

More blessings are coming the Wagners’ way with the family soon welcoming their first grandchild. The oldest daughter, Daetin, is having a son. They also have a younger daughter, Gianna, who is turning 21.

Balancing work and family have always been a priority for Wagner, especially when it comes to health. The gym is the one place where he can get away from the phone calls and text messages. But it’s also where he finds inspiration for the next challenge.

“I know this is a big statement but my personal goal to myself is to be known as the best custom powerboat builder in the world,” Wagner said. “I don’t say that lightly. I don’t say that’s an easy task, but if I’m not there, I’m going to do it.”