Plans for Toronto Grand Prix Race Postponed

As trade friction has heated up between the United States and Canada, a proposed offshore race set for July in Toronto has been postponed.

Race World Offshore’s founder Larry Bleil was working closely with Canada’s Chris Grant, and his race team, C J Grant Racing, to make the Toronto Grand Prix on Lake Ontario happen. But recent tensions between the North American neighbors and cross-border logistics led to the postponement.

“This was not a decision we made alone, and it weighs heavily on all of us,” Bleil said in a statement. “The Toronto Grand Prix held tremendous promise and the realization of making the series truly international. However, the climate has recently changed and implied unpredictability of border crossings for our teams and their equipment.

“Together with our Canadian race partners we agreed it was best to act decisively now, sparing all of our RWO team, supporters and participants from further uncertainty and investment.”

Ultimately, the tour wasn’t sure it could ensure smooth border transit for crews and equipment. With a tight racing schedule for many of the teams, the uncertainty of the logistics was too much.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Toronto Grand Prix had to be cancelled due to the uncertainty between our two countries,” Grant said in a statement. “When we embarked on this incredible journey to host an international race in Toronto, there were no tensions between nations, and the city welcomed us with open arms, approving the event without hesitation.”

Grant thanked the City of Toronto and its stakeholders for their support with the goal of rescheduling in July 2026.