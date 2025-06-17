Poker Run, Race Organization Form New Partnership

There’s a new alliance in the Northeast powerboating scene between the National Power Boat Association and Offshore Powerboat Association.

The partnership was natural as NPBA’s Allison Frenz and OPA’s Nick Smith are currently dating. Frenz and her father, Billy, produce the New York City Poker Run set for August 23 in New York City. Smith leads the long-time offshore racing organization, which holds several races during the summer and fall.

OPA members receive a 15 percent discount on entry fees for all active members, Allison Frenz said. Registration is now open.

“Last year, we had so many OPA racers in attendance, we decided to establish an official partnership between our organizations,” Allison said. “Partnering with OPA was a no-brainer since I’m dating Nick.”

“Our partnership with the NPBA is one born of passion,” Smith said. “We’re stronger together, and we have identical goals.”

The New York City Poker Run is an alternative to the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Missouri, which falls the same weekend. For the 2024 poker run, the event attracted 50 crews including pleasure boaters, current and former offshore racers.

The 65-mile run around Manhattan starts on the Long Island Sound. Highlights of the run include traveling through Hell Gate, the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor and the Manhattan skyline from the Hudson River.

Unlike other poker runs that have card stops along the route, participants in the event run the full course and then pull cards at the Cove Restaurant and Oyster Bar. The winning hand received $5,000 in cash.

The poker run is known for its afterparty, and the awards organizers hand out several awards from the furthest traveled to the best-looking crew. “We also give out spirit trophies to boaters who remind us of NPBA’s racing legends Guy LaMotta, Stu Hayim, and John Cohen,” Allison said.

Allison started building a social media presence for the New York City Poker Run Club in 2018, and over that time she saw a crossover between the racers and poker runners. Smith said prior to meeting Allison, OPA wanted to approach the NPBA about a partnership.

“The NPBA and OPA have so many similarities in our origins and ethics. It was a perfect fit,” Smith said.

OPA kicked off its six-race schedule in June at the War at the Shore race in Atlantic City, N.J. The tour has stops in Freeport, N.Y. (July 11-13) and St. Clair, Mich. (July 25-27) but no race in August, giving OPA racers a chance to participate in the poker run.

“Our poker runs have always been a huge part of my life, but it was never lost on me that the NPBA was conceived through my father’s love for boat racing,” Allison said. “It’s truly humbling to see so many people from NPBA’s early years still come out and support what we’re doing now. Last year we had a handful of today’s race teams from the OPA Racing Series in attendance, and it was great to see them conversing with the racers of yesteryear.”

