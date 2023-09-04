Poker Runner and Racer, Gregg Rosen, Dies in Accident

An early morning tragedy took place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., in the 1000 Islands Region of the mighty St. Laurence River.

Gregg Rosen was running his new 39’ catamaran with two 450 outboards, approximately 5km west of the Brockville Narrows.

A local poker runner and two fishermen saw the accident happen. The water was choppy, with 35 mph gusting wind at the time of the accident. It seems that the right sponson hit a wave sending the boat sideways, and it immediately “kited”, and barrel rolled, landing upside down with the nose hitting first and then the transom. Fortunately, the two fishermen were able to rescue both Gregg Rosen and his passenger, a 28-year-old female who worked for Gregg.

Gregg died upon impact, authorities said. The passenger was sent to Kingston General Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, apparently out of danger.

Gregg Rosen, President of Kimco Steel in Kingston, Ontario, is famous within the 1000 Islands boating region. He and Rick Merola and the Aquamania Team have been wonderful ambassadors to the boating community, supporting local and regional charities and events.

Bill Taylor, President of Poker Runs America and Power Boating Canada magazines, shared the following thoughts on the passing of his friend: “I can clearly remember the day 25 years ago, at the Radisson Hotel – at that time the official Poker Run hotel – today known as the Delta Hotel in Kingston, when I was having lunch with Gregg, discussing how he could help bring the Poker Run events to a higher level. His father, Irving, walked by and commented – “I bet you boys are talking boats…” Gregg replied, yes Dad, I am working with Bill to make the 1000 Islands Poker Run the biggest event in North America.”

Gregg will be sadly missed – he was an icon of the 1000 Islands.

The team at Power Boating Canada and Poker Runs America extend our heartfelt condolences to the family on this tragic loss.

The funeral is set for Tuesday September 5, in Kingston