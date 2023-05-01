See it Now: Photos of Donzi’s new 39 VRZ Center Console

The new 39 VRZ from Donzi Marine is the first new center console from the company in more than a decade as the builder looks to reestablish its performance “Z Series.” Marine Industry legend Craig Barrie is leading the effort and says the 39 VRZ (38’ 8” LOA, 9’ 10” beam) reflects the “speed, comfort and functionality” of the Z Series.

Available with twin or triple outboards, Barrie said the 39 VRZ with triple Mercury Racing outboards will have top speeds between 72 and 90 mph. The 39 VRZ is one of four new models that Donzi Marine plans to launch over the next year.

The 39 VRZ has a hard top with a wicker bill that reportedly has aerodynamic properties to help slip the air flow and reduce the parachute effect that can occur with hardtops. The cockpit is spacious thanks to a split transom that accommodates rear bench passengers or loungers to port and starboard. U-shaped seating is included in the bow. Additional comforts include an enclosed head with a sink and standup shower.

Donzi incorporated the throttle and shifter in the helm bolster seat, which Barrie says provides better control. The boat also comes with 12 USB ports and 29 audio-responsive LED lighting system.

Barrie was brought in by Iconic Marine owner Fred Ross to revitalize the Donzi Marine brand that has been dormant for the past decade. Donzi Marine moved to nearby Caldwell Marine Designs in Washington, N.C., to focus solely on the legacy brand.

“By having our own people, while they’re not making the same thing, they’re making the same type of product,” he said. “There’s not only a comfort level, but there’s a direction to make a very excellent product.”