Steady as She Goes: Dometic’s New Gyrostabilizer

Dometic is the latest company to get into the growing vessel stabilizer market with the launch of the DG3 Gyrostabilizer at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show.

While the DG3 is specially designed for the 35- to 41-foot boat market, it will be one of many gyrostabilizers to come from the Swedish company. What sets the DG3 apart from competitors who were early to market, it seamlessly integrates into Dometic’s steering systems on new models. The first units will be available on June 1.

“We’re in the unique position because we manufacture most of the devices that draw power on a boat,” said Dometic Marine Segment President Eric Fetchko, “to put them all together and allow them to talk and work together.”

Fetchko said Dometic spent more than two years researching and designing the DG3 before bringing the gyrostabilizer to market. Engineers focused on reducing the power draw, a common complaint about gyrostabilizers.

Dometic says the DG3 reduces power consumption by 40 percent compared to competitor’s gyrostabilizers. That’s due to a slower-spinning flywheel, larger bearings, better cooling and a titanium heat exchanger. Another advantage is the DG3 spin-up time is just 16 minutes and spins down in 20 minutes, which is significantly shorter than other models on the market.

DG3’s Roller Screw technology provides actively controlled flywheel procession. An all-electric procession actuator replaces hydraulic actuators that require fluid and are prone to leaking. The solution enhances long-term durability, minimizes required service and reduces total cost of ownership.

When it comes to maintenance, Fetchko said engineers wanted to make it simple. He points to design elements from rotating mounting feet (in case of stripped holes) to encapsulate the bolts into the panels, so they won’t fall into the bilge.

Dometic designed the DG3 as a “drop-in” replacement for other comparably sized systems available in the market. The DG3 fits within the same footprint and clearance specifications. To meet the needs of today’s boating market, Dometic’s DG3 is compatible with 12-, 24- and 48-volt house battery systems.

“Our guys thought of a lot of things, and that 18 months of research and the voice of the customer is what’s in this device,” Fetchko said.

Gyrostabilizers reduce motion sickness by reducing the side-to-side roll that causes motion sickness. To see the product in action, Dometic installed the new DG3 Gyrostabilizer in a 34’ Regulator with triple Yamaha outboards.

The Miami International Boat Show and the rough waters on Biscayne Bay were a perfect opportunity for the test. The bay was choppy from winds and boat traffic, and while floating out on the bay, the center console with a 10’ 11” beam stayed solid even when another boat was doing wide circles around the Regulator.

During gradual turns in the 34’ Regulator, the DG3 avoided the intrusive centering tendencies common with gyrostabilizers. Dometic’s DG3 learns the boat to improve ride experience.

At the docks with the compartment open, the DG3 was silent thanks to brushless motors designed and built by Dometic. Regulator will offer it on its new 35-foot center console.

“We are so excited to partner with Dometic and have the first in-market DG3 Gyrostabilizer on our new Regulator 35,” said Joan Maxwell, President of Regulator Marine. “Faster spin time, less maintenance, and less power draw make this technology a win for Regulator 35 owners.”