Sunsation’s Expansion Plans Take Shape

With an eye toward future growth, Michigan-based Sunsation Powerboats will start moving into its new manufacturing facility in April.

The 50,000-square-foot facility is a part of a two-phase expansion to bring Sunsation’s operations onto a single site in Cottrellville Township, Mich. Although Sunsation builds its center consoles over three buildings, it wasn’t enough space to meet increased customer demand.

“We were making it work but we couldn’t grow where we’re at because there was no room for expansion in the existing buildings,” said Joe Schaldenbrand, president of Sunsation Powerboats. “It wasn’t really working for us to take the company to the next level.”

Sunsation currently builds its center console models out of two facilities in Algonac, then transports the hulls 15 miles to New Baltimore for rigging. The new facility in Cottrellville Township will bring the administration and lamination operations under one roof.

“It’s a huge undertaking to put a whole brand-new building up,” Schaldenbrand said, “but we’re in a very good position for that right now.”

Schaldenbrand said the new building will provide much-needed space to keep production flowing for the 32CCX, 34CCX and 40CCX. If the company has an order for the 40CCX, Sunsation temporarily shuts down production of the 32CCX to build its largest model.

“What we were unable to do is build two boats simultaneously,” Schaldenbrand said. “It takes twice as long to build the big boat, so I lose two 32-footers every time I build the big boat.”

Construction on the 24-acre property in Cottrellville Township started in late 2023 on the steel-frame building with Sunsation expecting to start the move in April. While the utilities are already in place for a second building on the new site, Schaldenbrand said they’ll take a wait-and-see approach.

“We want to be in the building for one year, analyze everything, industry included,” Schaldenbrand said. “If the timing is right, we’re prepared to move quickly. If not, we can continue to grow with what we have for quite a while too.”

To help facilitate the project, Sunsation got funding through the Small Business Administration, as well as a $350,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program. Cottrellville Township has offered a 50-percent property tax abatement.

Sunsation is expected to create 20 jobs as part of the expansion. The company currently has 65 employees, doing it all in-house except for the upholstery and the engines.

“We’re busier now than we’ve ever been in the history of the company, so we’re very fortunate,” Schaldenbrand said, “and we’re doing a lot of things right to keep it going.”