The Big Ticket

Forged Carbon Wrist Candy

Luxury watch collectors will love Audemars Piguet’s new Royal Oak Concept Carbon, featuring a new forged carbon the Swiss watchmaker spent more than five years developing. The case, which is created through high-pressure molding, is lighter than steel yet highly resistant to scratching, heat or shocks.

The manufacturer uses Chroma Forged Technology to color the carbon fibers and the blue glow-in-the-dark fibers illuminate the hour-markers and hands, complemented by a black ceramic bezel.

At the core of the $206,800 watch is the Calibre 2941, one of Audemars Piguet’s most advanced hand-wound movements. Featuring a tourbillon suspended in a visible cage on the dial, the movement counters the effects of gravity for improved accuracy. It boasts a 237-hour power reserve with the Royal Oak Concept Carbon able to run for nearly 10 days without winding, rare for mechanical watches.

The linear chronograph, which Audemars Piguet touts as a highlight of the timepiece, tracks elapsed time in a straight line rather than the traditional circular sub-dial. This system is powered by a precise column-wheel mechanism, ensuring smooth operation. Ceramic pushers enhance the functionality of the chronograph, built for frequent use with minimal wear.

The watch’s design integrates sapphire crystals not only on the face, but also on the caseback. This provides a view of the inner workings of the Calibre 2941 movement. The rubber strap, equipped with a titanium folding clasp, offers flexibility and resilience, and is meant to be worn daily.

Audemars Piguet, founded in 1875 in Switzerland, introduced the Royal Oak in 1972. If the owner wants to jump into the water with the luxury watch, not to worry, the Royal Oak Concept Carbon is water-resistant up to 164 feet.

Price: $206,800

www.audemarspiguet.com

More Wheels, More Fun

Apocalypse Manufacturing debuted its most ambitious off-road vehicle project yet, the luxurious “World Ender,” a six-wheel-drive Land Rover Defender that is built for extreme terrain.

The project was a year in the making, featuring the new body-style Land Rover Defender Carpathian 6×6 that comes with a 518-hp V8 supercharged power plant. The Florida-based company reinforced the subframe and added custom fenders to widen the Land Rover by 2 feet, making room for the 20-inch wheels. The World Ender rides on an air suspension system that can be raised and lowered 8” with a button.

The conversion includes the addition of a 4-foot pickup bed, while Apocalypse Manufacturing retained the Defender’s third row seats. Additional exterior modifications include a “Cow Killer” push bar and roof rack, as well as a roll cage covering the bed with armor side steps for access.

The Land Rover features a luxurious interior that can be customized, and standard equipment includes leather seats and doors and a cutting-edge entertainment system.

Joseph Ghattas, founder and CEO of Apocalypse Manufacturing, said the British luxury SUV is taking aim at the Mercedes G-Wagon 6×6.

“This vehicle represents the culmination of our expertise in creating durable, high-performance, ultra-luxury machines designed to eat the legendary Mercedes G-Wagon 6×6’s lunch,” Ghattas said in a statement.

The custom shop has more than 500 vehicles on the road and built its reputation creating high-end Super Trucks and extreme Jeeps. Apocalypse Manufacturing is now taking orders for the new body Land Rover Defender 6×6, which is being sold through its sister company SoFlo Customs.

The World Ender may be the most extreme of all coming out of the South Florida shop with a starting price of $374,999.

www.apocalypse6x6.com