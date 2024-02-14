Velocity Launching Luxury Center Console

The 330 CC Sport will offer a lot of firsts for Velocity.

With the center-console market getting increasingly crowded, it’s getting tougher for new models to stand out.

Velocity Powerboats is betting its new 330 CC Sport will turn heads at docks and poker runs thanks to a unique hardtop visioned by company owner Scott McCormick.

The 330 CC Sport is the Florida builder’s first naval-architect-designed model and milled plug since Velocity was founded in 1978 and revived by McCormick.

“It’s perfection from the get-go,” McCormick said. “We spent months and months doing design work and modeling to get it where we wanted.”

Velocity started building the first 330 CC Sport, which is going to Mercury Racing, and is expected to be completed in May. The model is a true 33’ boat with a 9’6” beam, McCormick said.

For the running surface, McCormick extended it 4 feet and changed the pad bottom and strake angles for better performance. Velocity included a built-in engine bracket, trim-tab pockets and a full swim platform.

Velocity is offering the 330 CC Sport with twin or triple outboards from Mercury Racing. With a pair of 400R outboards, the center console should run 80 mph and with triple 400R outboards is expected to hit 100 mph, McCormick said.

The signature feature on the new model is the hardtop, which is mounted on a single center pole. Both the stanchion and hardtop are V-shaped for the Velocity brand. The design gave McCormick the opportunity to add a third person jump seat and a built-in cooler behind the two-person helm seat.

Velocity is hiding the hardtop’s support tubes under carbon-fiber parts and building in LED lights. Strategically placed steps provide access to the hardtop to lay out in the sun or for the kids to jump into the water.

“What I wanted to do with the hardtop is get a whole different style than what’s out there,” McCormick said. “If you look at all these boats out there, they all look exactly the same, and how most people can differentiate one brand from another is really the hardtop design. I wanted to have something super unique, incorporate that V into the hardtop so aesthetically it looked amazing and then also gave it the Velocity signature.”

The 330 CC Sport will have a deep cockpit and the bow features U-shaped seating with front-facing backrests built into the mold and a two-person seat in front of the console.

On the stern, Velocity included a bench with a center walk-through to access the swim platform with lockers on both sides. The cockpit will also be accessible from a side-entry door.

Velocity even found room for a cabin that will include a V-berth, a head and sink, and air conditioning. “It’s perfect if you’ve got kids, or you want to go lay down to get out of the sun,” he said.

When the center console officially joins the Velocity lineup, it will be the company’s flagship model for design and paint, which will be handled by Stephen Miles Design.

“I want this to be a true high-end sport, borderline luxury,” McCormick said. “It’s going to be a really nice high-performance sport boat.”

Velocity Powerboats, 877-354-1159

www.velocityboats.com