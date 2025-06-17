Wave and Wheels Acquires Doug Wright Powerboats

High-performance catamaran builder Doug Wright Powerboats has new ownership with familiar roots.

Justin Wagner, founder of Missouri-based Waves and Wheels, has acquired the Melbourne, Fla., company, the companies announced June 17. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. It follows a successful partnership that started in 2022.

Wagner’s team at Waves and Wheels has spent the past two years customizing 36-, 39-, and 42-foot Doug Wright cats, delivering turnkey boats tailored to client preferences. That collaboration shaped a natural transition into ownership.

“I’m thrilled to be leading the next chapter of Doug Wright Powerboats,” Wagner said in a press release. “From the day I walked into the factory, I felt like I wanted to be a part of this. I didn’t expect to own the company, but the spark was there right away.”

Factory operations will remain in Florida with Doug Wright Sr. and his son, Doug Wright Jr., continue to oversee hull production. The finishing process will still take place at Waves and Wheels’ Camdenton, Mo., facility.

The move allows Doug Wright to offer a fully built and finished factory boat under one umbrella.

“It will be nice for customers to deal with one person—or one company—throughout the entire process,” said Doug Wright Jr. “We’ve already got a strong workflow in place, and this only improves it.”

Wagner is a visible ambassador for the brand, showcasing Doug Wright Powerboats at events and across social media. His enthusiasm, backed by a track record of customization work, has made him a recognizable face for the brand.

Wagner is developing a 44-acre motor coach resort on Lake of the Ozarks, which will include commercial space for Waves and Wheels. He sees the acquisition as the next logical step in a marine career that began with stereo installations and grew to include upholstery, fabrication, paint, audio and marina ownership.

“A goal I set for myself, and my team was to become the number one custom boat builder in the world,” Wagner said. “This is a big step toward that.”

Doug Wright Sr., who began building offshore raceboats in 1978, said the acquisition will allow them to focus on building boats. That includes a 53-foot, sterndrive-powered catamaran for recreational or racing, to join the company’s new DRR44 Class 1 model. Doug Wright’s boats run in various offshore classes.

“We’re super happy to be working with Justin,” he said. “His team does phenomenal work, and it’s a great fit for what we’ve built over the years. This transition lifts a burden from us and helps the brand grow even stronger.”

The acquisition also helps Doug Wright Powerboats to compete in the high-end catamaran segment that includes Skater Powerboats, DCB Performance Marine and Marine Technology Inc.

“We’re excited about where Justin’s taking things,” Wright Sr. said. “We already know we have the best-running boats out there—and now we can give them the best possible finish, too.”