What a trip: Lake Cumberland Poker Run

It was a groovy time for the Lake Cumberland Poker Run participants.

Every September after the Labor Day boating crowds disperse, it’s time for the Lake Cumberland Poker Run in Kentucky to shine.

With its theme party and live entertainment, the poker run hosted by Suntex’s State Dock Marina is a memorable experience. Celebrating its 19th anniversary in 2025, the poker run is set for September 5-6.

“Everybody knows the party that we have and the afterparty is where it’s at,” said Shanalda Burden, senior marketing manager for Suntex Marinas. “We’re going to have iconic DJs. Boaters can see our event is very consistent and when they come, they know what to expect.”

The theme for 2024’s Lake Cumberland Poker Run was “peace, love and poker run.” The participants got into the Woodstock theme with tie-dye shirts, bell-bottoms and other ‘60s nostalgia. The 2023 theme was “Totally 80s.”

“We started doing themes two years ago and it’s been extremely popular,” Burden said. “The participants have really gotten into it.”

Last year’s poker run attracted nearly 150 boats to Lake Cumberland with the poker run taking place on Friday and Saturday. Participants have two days to pick up their poker cards and with 1,200 miles of shoreline to explore, they need time.

Burden said many of the lake’s 13 marinas participate in the poker run, which provides some extra revenue after the Labor Day holiday. The marinas get together every August to hold a raft-off. Lake Cumberland holds the Guinness World Record for the largest boat tie-up with 1,651 boats set in 2010.

Burden believes the participants going at their own pace is another reason why the Lake Cumberland Poker Run remains popular.

“Because the lake is so big and so long, it’s not something that you’ve got to get there and back in a day,” she said. “It’s more of a leisurely run. You can come and enjoy the lake, while hanging out.”

Lee’s Ford Marina is a popular spot for lunch because it’s the furthest from State Dock. Poker runners will hang out at Harmon Creek or 76 Falls during the day.

“Our season is a little bit longer than some of the lakes up north,” she said. “The water is still warm, so you can get into it. It’s just a really good time to be out on the lake.”

When it gets dark, that’s when the party gets started at State Dock Marina. The permit allows for 3,000 people and with some tickets available to the public, it sells out every year. People bogeyed to DJ AL and DJ Xtina at the afterparty.

With an announcement on this year’s theme coming soon, Burden is confident the participants will embrace it.

“The theme is a lot more fun than we imagined,” she said.