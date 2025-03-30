What a trip: Lake Cumberland Poker Run

By
Poker Runs America

It was a groovy time for the Lake Cumberland Poker Run participants.

Every September after the Labor Day boating crowds disperse, it’s time for the Lake Cumberland Poker Run in Kentucky to shine.

With its theme party and live entertainment, the poker run hosted by Suntex’s State Dock Marina is a memorable experience. Celebrating its 19th anniversary in 2025, the poker run is set for September 5-6. 

Yamaha 242X
Open to all boats, a Yamaha 242X joined the Lake Cumberland Poker Run.

“Everybody knows the party that we have and the afterparty is where it’s at,” said Shanalda Burden, senior marketing manager for Suntex Marinas. “We’re going to have iconic DJs. Boaters can see our event is very consistent and when they come, they know what to expect.”

The theme for 2024’s Lake Cumberland Poker Run was “peace, love and poker run.” The participants got into the Woodstock theme with tie-dye shirts, bell-bottoms and other ‘60s nostalgia. The 2023 theme was “Totally 80s.”

“We started doing themes two years ago and it’s been extremely popular,” Burden said. “The participants have really gotten into it.”

poker runner
From runabouts to high-performance catamaran, nearly 150 boats
participated.

Last year’s poker run attracted nearly 150 boats to Lake Cumberland with the poker run taking place on Friday and Saturday. Participants have two days to pick up their poker cards and with 1,200 miles of shoreline to explore, they need time.

Burden said many of the lake’s 13 marinas participate in the poker run, which provides some extra revenue after the Labor Day holiday. The marinas get together every August to hold a raft-off. Lake Cumberland holds the Guinness World Record for the largest boat tie-up with 1,651 boats set in 2010.

Baja Marine Outlaw
The Baja Marine Outlaw Skittles ran in the poker run on the Kentucky lake.

Burden believes the participants going at their own pace is another reason why the Lake Cumberland Poker Run remains popular.

“Because the lake is so big and so long, it’s not something that you’ve got to get there and back in a day,” she said. “It’s more of a leisurely run. You can come and enjoy the lake, while hanging out.”

Suntex’s State Dock Marina
The Friday and Saturday night afterparty at Suntex’s State Dock Marina
attracts a large crowd.

Lee’s Ford Marina is a popular spot for lunch because it’s the furthest from State Dock. Poker runners will hang out at Harmon Creek or 76 Falls during the day.

“Our season is a little bit longer than some of the lakes up north,” she said. “The water is still warm, so you can get into it. It’s just a really good time to be out on the lake.”

When it gets dark, that’s when the party gets started at State Dock Marina. The permit allows for 3,000 people and with some tickets available to the public, it sells out every year. People bogeyed to DJ AL and DJ Xtina at the afterparty.

Poker Run Winners
Aaron Kutz drew the top hand, a full house with three kings and two 10s, to win $5,000.

With an announcement on this year’s theme coming soon, Burden is confident the participants will embrace it.

“The theme is a lot more fun than we imagined,” she said.  

Poker Runs America
Poker Runs America is North America premiere promoter of poker runs. Their website and magazine showcase the latest in offshore racing and high-performance powerboats, along with event listings and a rundown in all the latest racing tech.

