Performance center consoles will once again rule the Miami International Boat Show.

By PRA Staff

If there was any doubt that center-console boats are here to stay, look no further than the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Some of the biggest names in performance boating including Fountain Powerboats, Nor-Tech and Mystic will be showcasing center consoles during the five-day show.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Miami show, which returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center for the second year in a row after spending several years at Miami Marine Stadium on Key Biscayne.

The show, owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and produced by Informa Markets, takes place at six locations. Performance boaters will spend most of their time in the convention center and nearby Pride Park, as well as Herald Plaza and Venetian Marina in downtown Miami.

For those lucky enough to attend this year’s show, here’s a quick guide to the new boats slated to make an appearance in Miami.

Formula Boats

At the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, Formula Boats showed off a model of its 387 Center Console Fish (CCF) and 387 Center Console Sport (CCS). For 2023, Formula is bringing the full-size version of its new center console.

The center console marks a new chapter for the Decatur, Ind., builder, taking the knowledge developed from offshore racing and building powerboats for the FAS3Tech hull on the 387 Center Console. The boat will be available with either twin or triple outboards from Mercury Racing or Mercury Marine.

Highlights on the 387 CCS includes the bow seating package and an adjustable power table. The cabin features 6-foot-4 headroom and sleeping accommodations that includes a private head compartment with a sink, shower and VacuFlush head.

Make no mistake, the 387 CCS is a beast topping 20,000 pounds and thanks to a 500-gallon fuel tank, Formula’s center console has the range to get fun seekers to far-flung islands and sandbars.

Marine Technology Inc.

Making its Miami show debut is the 440X catamaran, the latest powerboat from the Missouri builder. The 440X catamaran will join the 340X and 390X pleasure versions in MTI’s outboard lineup. MTI owner Randy Scism introduced the 340X in 2016 and three years later the 390X was released.

The newest model features a larger cockpit with seating for eight people. MTI updated the dash and side panels, and a prototype powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R engines on Shaun Torrente Racing brackets made its public debut during a Florida Powerboat Club event in November 2022.

MTI will also showcase its V-42 center console that can be powered with twin, triple or quad outboards. The V-42’s cabin includes a double berth, lounge and a concealed head enclosure. Bring plenty of friends because the boat can seat more than 10 passengers.

DCB Performance Boats

West Coast builder DCB Performance Boats makes the trek to Miami each year and for good reason because the company has developed a national following. This year DCB is bringing a brand new M37R with Mercury Racing 450R outboards.

The team from El Cajon, Calif., will have the catamaran on display at the Mercury Marine/Mercury Racing’s in-water display at Grove Harbour Marina. DCB Performance introduced the M37R in spring 2020 and was the company’s first true-tunnel catamaran without a center pod design.

Fountain Powerboats

The 38SCX received a makeover for 2023 including updated cockpit seating, a new high-tech helm with an extended T-top with glass windshield and updated graphics. Fountain offers the 38SCX with either triple or quad outboards available from Mercury Marine or Mercury Racing. With 1,350-horsepower on the transom, the center console runs in the mid- to high-90s.

Fountain is aiming at the poker run and sandbar crowd with the 38SCX. More than a day boat, the 38SCX has a couch that coverts to a full-size sleeper and a small head with a VacuFlush ceramic toilet and a pull-out sink/shower.

Donzi Marine

If all goes to plan, Donzi Marine will showcase the 39 VRZ, the first new model from the company in years. With Craig Barrie at the helm of Donzi Marine, Barrie reached back to a 38-foot center console Donzi used to build the new 39 VRZ.

The 39 VRZ has a new running surface and an open cockpit to appeal to the performance-boating crowd. Other features include a new T-top and an updated windshield. The console has been enlarged to accommodate two 24” displays. Donzi is offering the center console with triple outboards from Mercury Racing.

Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats will have five center-consoles on land and in the water at the Miami show. The 400 Super Sport center console makes a return to the show, a year after debuting at the South Florida show.

The builder will have two 400 Super Sport models on display, as well a 450 Sport that is owned by Class 1 offshore racer Alex Pratt of Good Boy Vodka fame. In addition to being in the convention center, Nor-Tech will participate in the Mercury Marine/Mercury Racing event at Grove Harbour Marina and the boat show’s Venetian Marina in downtown Miami.