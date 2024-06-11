American Marine Performance Expands Dealer Network

American Marine Performance has added Total Marine as its newest dealer to represent the brand in the Northeast including Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland.

“This collaboration between American Marine Performance and Total Marine is a great move for both companies,” said Walt Braithwaite, AMP’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, in a press release. “It brings together the expertise and business savvy of two industry leaders, setting the stage for an exciting future in high-performance center consoles and cats.”

Based in Pompano Beach, Fla., AMP offers four models including the AMP 333 and the new flagship, the AMP 433 luxury performance center console. The company also offers two high-performance catamarans, the 37 XPR and 34 XPR, through its partnership with Smart Performance Marine. AMP debuted its new 37 XPR catamaran at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show.

Tom Caruso, owner of Total Marine, is no stranger to the high-performance arena. His company caters to a diverse clientele with boat offerings including luxury yachts, sport boats, and center console. The dealership, which was founded by his father in 1971, built its reputation on sales and service.

“We are super excited to be working with Total Marine and their team,” Braithwaite said. “They have an incredible reputation in the industry, and this is a big win for AMP to have them represent our brand.”

Braithwaite joined the company in 2023 and was tasked with expanding AMP’s dealership network. In addition to Total Marine, Braithwaite has added dealers in California, Florida, Missouri and Canada.

