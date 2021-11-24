Poker Runs America recently attended the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and it was an unbelievable and pulsating experience. One of the most event filled weeks during the past two years of COVID helped everything feel almost normal again. Walking along the docks in their bright yellow and red shirts gave a Hollywood type feel, making them feel like superstars as both boat builders and consumers recognized the Poker Runs America team from almost half a mile away. The boat show featured many of the latest innovative products and some of the most incredible new boats. Poker Runs America witnessed remarkable boat sales and many showstopping exhibitors of both high performance and cruiser boat docks.

Mercury Marine was exhibiting in the convention centre with their full line of product while they also displayed some of their models in the water part of the show. The introduction to the V12 was a huge impact in the show.

Scout Boats had a spectacular exhibit with plenty of boats. Most of the Scout models were displayed in the show, attracting both spectators and consumers to their booths.

Velocity powerboats had their new 430VRX on display in the water at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. (Top L-R) Vice President of Sales and Marketing Walt Braithwaite shows PRA’s Todd Taylor around the boat.

Poker Runs America Rep Kevin Peterson enjoys the water. The excitement was overwhelming around the new 430VRX. This years line up includes the 22 Punisher, 230 SC, 260VR, 290 SC, VR1, 322 SC, Raptor, 420 SC, and 430VRX.

The new 427 Nomad FE made its public appearance after debuting in July at the intrepid rendezvous. The 42’ center console has 3 Mercury Verado horsepower engines. More and more boaters are taking to the center console lifestyle. The Nomad is perfect for sun lovers with dual sun loungers and a high dash low table that creates a sun pad. The head is neatly hidden away with a shower creating comfort on the water.

Mathias Capurro

Jeanneau is a subsidiary of Groupe Beneteau, along with Prestige, Scarab, and more.

This Prestige X70 has a luxurious architectural design, with different levels and plenty of room for your entire family.

Honda Marine outboards are among many fan favorites.

(L to R) Performance Boat Center Owner Mark Waddington, Bill Taylor, Co-Owner Brett Manire, and Joe Schaldenbrand at the Performance Boat Center Booth with Sales Manager Tim Gallagher in the background

Greg Marlow of Schaeffer Yachts couldn’t believe the response and the excitement they had during the show.





Azimut lit up the docks as usual this year with spectators all around. (Far Left) Kevin Marinelli from Pride Marine Group in Ontario, Canada was there along with (Left) Scott Macdonald from Fraser Yacht Sales in British Columbia, Canada. They attended the show from the opening on Wednesday all the way to the closing.

Sunseeker’s Manhattan 55 drew the crowd’s attention all day with the huge open deck. Their other models were quite popular with spectators as well, with people all around.

Brand Manager at Cigarette Racing Carlos Ruga (Right) is seen smiling with Tommy Hofstetter (Left) of Chief Marine Group and Morada Cove Marine Destination and his staff.

Mindi Doller from Cigarette Racing is pictured between with salesman Ricardo Llorente and owner of Top Gun Yachts, Ralph Navarro.

It’s a whole new ball game at the Cigarette factory this year.

The excitement was unbelievable as Cigarette made a statement with 5 big 450R Mercury Outboards.

The Galeon 400 Fly intrigued many onlookers at the show with its compact but spacious look. This model is known for its incredible stability on waves, keeping everyone aboard safe

It was just a few months ago that Cruisers was purchased by Marine Max, but everything within the organization is remaining the same in terms of sales, marketing, and engineering and of course they will continue with their introduction of new models in years to come.

Cruisers Yachts was here once again with another super display of their many different models from the 2022 boat line.