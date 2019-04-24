A massive turnout of high-performance boats is expected at this weekend’s Desert Storm Poker Run in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Organizers said 180 boats are registered for the poker run, which takes place on Friday. Hundreds more spectator boats are expected to turn out to watch the 21st running of Desert Storm.

Before the poker run kicks off Friday morning, Desert Storm hosts a large Street Party on Thursday on McCulloch Boulevard, one of the main streets in Lake Havasu City. Hundreds of boats and vendors will be on display starting at 1 p.m. and the party goes until 10 p.m.

The following morning the poker run gets started at 11 a.m. with a parade of boats through the Bridgewater Channel. Desert Storm has five card stops from Lake Havasu City to Havasu Springs. The lake is on the Arizona-California border.

On Saturday, Desert Storm will hold its Desert Storm Shootout. The shootout, which has been buffeted by strong winds in past years, starts near the Site Six Launch Ramp with the boats going south on the 1-mile course. Spectators can view the shootout from the Nautical Beachfront Resort or the surround bluffs on the island near Site Six to Spectator Point.

Later that night, the event closes out with a private awards party at London Bridge Resort.

Hospice of Havasu is the beneficiary from this year’s Desert Storm. Thousands of dollars are expected to be raised from Wednesday’s Krusin’ for a Kause event that includes a silent auction and donations from the poker-run participants.