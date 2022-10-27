Fountain to Launch ‘Extreme’ Center Console

Fountain Powerboats will be introducing an extreme version of its sport console the 38 SCX for the poker run and sandbar crowd at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The new model will have a new deck yet utilizes the venerable stepped-bottom running surface the North Carolina builder has built its reputation on.

“We just wanted to have more amenities in the console for what we call the poker run/sandbar guys with a cool stereo and a nice paint job,” said Jeff Harris, Fountain Powerboats’ chief operating officer.

Harris said the 38 SCX comes loaded down below with a full-size bed, fold-up couch and a head locker with a shower and ceramic toilet.

Fountain redesigned the arch-style hardtop to provide shade to the gunwales and updated the glass windshield. Seating includes two rows of individual stand-up bolsters with drop-down bottoms and bow seating. Fountain included a full rear bench seat on the 38 SCX, which is a first for the builder. A starboard dive door or steps over the transom allows for easy access to the cockpit.

“A lot of our customers are family and friends boaters,” Harris said. “We’ve had customers that sell their ski boat and their other cruiser to buy a center console because you can put 15 people on it and maximum seating is king.”

Fountain will offer the 38 SCX with Mercury Marine power from triple 300-hp outboards to quad Mercury Racing 450R outboards. With 900-hp on the transom, the 38-footer will run in the 70-mph range.

“The boat definitely says I’m a performance Fountain and like I say, it’s the best performing center console in its class by a long way,” Harris said.

The 38 SCX (38’ 4” LOA, 10’ 6” beam) has a 425-gallon fuel tank and will weigh around 15,600 pounds. The new Fountain center console will be on display on Performance Row at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Oct. 26-30.