Jimmy Shane Announces Retirement

H1 Unlimited driver Jimmy Shane is leaving the sport at the top of his game.

One of the sport’s winningest driver announced in October he was retiring from the sport and driver of the Miss HomeStreet Bank hydroplane owned by the City of Madison, Ind.

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” Shane said. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of the best teams. They’ve let a kid live his dream, win races, and do good. There have been so many memories. It’s been quite a ride.”

Shane, 36, won his last race in September at the HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair. It capped a 2022 season in which Shane won all five races and collected his seventh national championship.

With family obligations and working as a senior integration engineer for Jeff Bezos-funded Blue Origin, Shane had accomplished all he could racing for the sport’s premier team.

Shane’s 25 career victories tie him for fourth with Dean Chenoweth in the sport’s history. His seventh national championship is tied second all time with Bill Muncey and Chip Hanauer, legends of Unlimited hydroplane racing.

Shane had raced for the Madison-based team since 2013. Miss Madison president Charlie Grooms said the team will start the search for a new driver.

There is a good chance you might still see Shane at a future boat race. His son Colton is planning to race a J-Stock hydroplane next summer.

“I’m going to be his crew chief,” Shane said.