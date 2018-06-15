Like most poker run promoters and organizers, Justin Lucas was running around like the proverbial chicken with his head cut off on registration day for the 2018 Lake Cumberland Thunder Run.

As of mid-afternoon, he estimated that there were more than 130 boats registered and there were plenty more rolling in.

The 10th annual event is being hosted by Fast Boats of Lake Cumberland and is being held at State Dock Marina on State Park Road in Jamestown, Ken. There will be live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. Check out www.cumberlandpokerrun.com for full details.