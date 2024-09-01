Meet the Players

Allison Mills

Lake Ozark, Missouri

Meet the Captain of the Sunsation 32 CCX, “Hail Yeah!” Addison Mills. At just 15 years old, she’s making waves on the seas as well as the local boating scene through her pure dedication and courage in the art of boating. Hailing from Lake Ozark, Missouri, When Jon and Adrienne Mills are taking a backseat from driving the family, Addison’s in charge!

Addison Mills has been actively driving waverunners since last year, as soon as she acquired her boater’s license at just 14 years old. She has developed her boating skills rapidly, so she can easily handle Centre Console vessels such as the Sunsation 32 CCX. The Mills family has already spent over 50 hours on the waters this alone, and around 40 of those wonderful cruising hours were helmed by Captain Addison Mills.

Addison is also no stranger to Poker Runs, as she took over driving duty during the Shootout-sponsored “Run What Ya Brung” Poker Run in June, along with various other boating events. While Addison is making good headway into setting herself up as a master Poker Runner, her younger brother Clint, 12 years old, is soon to follow in her footsteps; for now, he showcases his boating prowess through RC Boats at events such as the Shootout’s annual mini-shootout.