World champion offshore powerboating team Miss GEICO who have won 11 titles, have their 2019 season debut at this weekend’s 10th Annual Thunder on Cocoa Beach Space Coast Super Grand Prix.

The Miss GEICO team dominated the Offshore Powerboating Association (OPA) world championship races in Englewood, Florida.

“We’re excited about our accomplishments as a team for the 2018 season. 2019 holds even more promise as we participate in the American Power Boat Association Offshore Championship Series (APBA) which is comprised of six world-class races,” said team Marketing Director Gary Goodell. “The competition from all over the world is guaranteed to be fierce and the races will offer the finest racing action ever seen on the water in the United States.”

The APBA and OPA will partner for six races during the upcoming season. The races include events in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Sarasota, Florida, St Clair, Michigan, Michigan City, Indiana, and Clearwater, Florida. Including the APBA Offshore Championship series Miss GEICO will also be competing the national championship races in Fort Meyers, Florida and the world championships in November.

The newly rebuilt Miss GEICO will compete in Class One. The 47-foot-long Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon, Kevlar and S-glass for high performance. The boat sports a pair of recently released Mercury Racing sealed 1100 horsepower engines and can reach top speeds of 160 mph.

Miss GEICO is driven by James Sheppard and throttled by Steve Curtis. The duo has been undefeated the past two seasons and is aiming for a repeat.

Get more on the team at www.missgeickoracing.com.