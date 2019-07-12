Midway into the offshore racing season, the Offshore Powerboat Association has some tight races heading into its St. Clair, Michigan race at the end of July.

Several of the offshore classes have the deepest field that offshore racing has seen in more than a decade. Here’s a quick recap of where some of the larger classes stand after four races.

Pro Stock Vee

LSB Racing has only run three of the four races this season yet it leads the 10-boat Pro Stock Vee class. Wins in Lake of the Ozark, Missouri and Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, combined with a second-place finish at the season opener in Cocoa Beach, Florida, provides LSB Racing with a 43-point cushion over second-place team Octane.

Done Deal and Play it Again are within 70 points of the current leader, so expect plenty of position changes by the National Championship in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Super Vee Xtreme

Coming off a victory in Sarasota, BoatFloater.com is making its mark in Super Vee Xtreme with a 65-point lead over second-place team Marker 17. Both BoatFloater.com (Cocoa Beach, Sarasota) and Marker 17 (Lake of the Ozarks) have won all three races this season. JRA Boat Sales is currently third.

Team Allen Lawncare is running third in Super Stock. (Photo courtesy Freeze Frame Video)

Super Stock

Just 38 points separates the Top 4 teams in a deep field of boats. Performance Boat Center sits atop the field even though the team has yet to win a race. Credit consistency and finishing on the podium for the team’s current first-place position. In second place, just nine points behind Performance Boat Center is FJ Propeller. Fifteen points off the leader is Team Allen Lawncare. Playing catchup, but well in reach of the class leader, are Shadow Pirate and CR Racing.

Super Cat

Consistency has helped Pro-Floors Racing lead Super Cat even with just one victory in the season opener in Florida. Combined with two second-place finishes, Pro-Floors Racing has a 27-point lead over M-Con, Don’t count out AMH Motorsports or Performance Boat Center, which are currently in third and fourth place, respectively. The deep class has six boats that are consistently running the circuit.

Class One

A late accident during the Sarasota race has Miss GEICO scrambling for a replacement boat St. Clair later this month. The catamaran suffered structural damage that will take time to repair so the team will lease Jan Zaborowski’s 41-foot Victory catamaran for the next three races.

In a testament to how close the racing has been in Class One, the top three teams Miss GEICO, Victory and 222 Offshore have each won a race. Miss GEICO currently hold a 81-point lead with Victory and 222 Offshore both tied for second place.

Shadow Pirate is currently the leader in Class 7. (Photo courtesy Freeze Frame Video)

Class Racing

This year’s Class Racing features some of the deepest fields on the Offshore Powerboat Association tour. Class leaders include Bull on the Beach (Class 2), Strictly Business (Class 3), Simmons Marine (Class 4), Bronx Phantom (Class 5), NuWave Marine (Class 6) and Shadow Pirate (Class 7).